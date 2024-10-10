Liberia: Boakai Talks Tough Against Cybercrimes

-- Urges strong measures against perpetrators, as LTA kicks off National Cybersecurity Confab in Monrovia

President Joseph N. Boakai has called for stringent measures to combat the growing threat of cybercrime in Liberia.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day Cybersecurity Conference and awareness in Monrovia, the Liberian leader highlighted the devastating impact of cybercrime, comparing its consequences to those of military conflicts.

The conference, themed "Secure our World," brought together key stakeholders from government, industry, and international partners to address the rising threat of cybercrime and explore strategies to enhance Liberia's cybersecurity infrastructure.

Cybercrime is criminal activity that either targets or uses a computer, a computer network or a networked device. Most cybercrime is committed by cybercriminals or hackers who want to make money.

However, occasionally cybercrime aims to damage computers or networks for reasons other than profit. These could be political or personal.

The conference is currently held and organized by the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA).

He noted that, in the past 20 years, cyber breaches have increased by over 70%, with businesses worldwide reporting over $2 billion in email-related losses in 2023 alone.

The President warned that cybercrime not only disrupts political and financial systems but also facilitates organized criminal activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

"As technology advances, dishonest individuals attempt to disrupt progress by launching attacks on systems and influencing political decisions. This is a threat we must take seriously, President Boakai stated, adding, "Prioritizing cybersecurity can significantly reduce these risks."

The Liberian leader also took the opportunity to discuss his Administration's ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime and promote digital literacy among Liberia's youth. He announced the launch of the Digital Transformation Program, which aims at training 10,000 young Liberians in essential computer skills.

The program aligns with the Government's broader goal of youth empowerment and the rebuilding of Liberia's post-war economy.

"Our youth are smart, and I have no doubt they can pick up quickly. Through this initiative, we will empower them to take on key roles in the fight against cybercrime," President Boakai emphasized.

Boakai further called for urgent legislative action on a cybercrime bill currently under consideration by the Liberian Legislature. He urged lawmakers to expedite the passage of the bill, which is designed to strengthen national cybersecurity, protect citizens' privacy, and hold cybercriminals accountable.

"Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics. We must remain vigilant and resolute in our efforts to address this threat," the Liberian Leader pointed out. He furthered, "This legislation will provide a legal framework to combat these crimes effectively and restore trust in our systems."

As part of his Administration's vision for Liberia's telecommunications sector, the President also reaffirmed the Government's commitment to fostering international collaboration in cybersecurity.

He emphasized that building sustainable partnerships with other African nations and global allies is critical to winning the battle against cyber threats.

"Collaboration is an essential tool. By working together, we can move from a defensive stance to a proactive one, taking the lead in this new frontier of warfare," the President concluded.

Angela Cassell Bush, Acting Commissioner of International Gateway Services at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), echoed the President's sentiments, stressing the importance of investing in cybersecurity education and training for Liberia's youth.

"As cybercriminals evolve, so must our strategies," Bush noted. "We must build a skilled workforce that can respond effectively to these threats and safeguard our digital future."

Bush also highlighted the need for increased collaboration between regional and global partners, emphasizing that cyber threats cannot be tackled in isolation. "We must adopt a unified approach to cybersecurity, leveraging the expertise of our allies to develop stronger defenses against these attacks."

According to her, the LTA, in partnership with the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication (MOPT), has taken significant steps to address the global issue of cybercrime. Recent statistics indicate that cybersecurity breaches have resulted in more than $2 billion in losses in 2023 alone, with cybercriminals engaging in illicit activities like money laundering and drug trafficking.

Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Sekou Kromah, provided a sobering assessment of the challenge ahead, acknowledging the magnitude of the cybercrime threat. "The fight against cybercrime is far from over," he said. "While we are making progress, cybercriminals are constantly finding new ways to infiltrate our systems. Every defense we build, they tear down. We must remain vigilant."

Kromah's remarks underscored the grim reality of the cybersecurity battle. There are no easy victories, no definitive end in sight. The struggle against cybercrime will be continuous, with the nation's defenses constantly tested by increasingly sophisticated attacks.

But as the conference continued, with experts from across the region sharing their knowledge, there was a sense of grim determination. Liberia, though under-equipped and outmatched, was preparing for the fight of its life. This was not a choice; it was a necessity. The alternative--allowing cybercrime to overrun the nation--was unthinkable.

Coinciding with World Cyber Security Month, the conference has brought together international and regional experts to share their knowledge on how to mitigate the negative effects of cybercrime. The forum includes special statements from the President of Liberia and discussions led by industry leaders on various aspects of cybersecurity.

In addition to policy discussions, the event features cultural performances and networking opportunities, further emphasizing the need for a united front in addressing cyber threats.

As Liberia takes on the challenge of securing its cyberspace, the conference marks a significant step forward in the country's fight against cybercrime, with all stakeholders urged to collaborate in safeguarding national security and rebuilding trust in institutions.