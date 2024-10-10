Nigeria: Military Lacks Weapons, Morale to Defeat Terrorists - Ndume

·Dismisses reports of Boko Haram attack on his convoy

Former chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ndume, yesterday, insisted that the Nigerian military is ill-equipped and lacks the wherewithal to end Boko Haram or banditry.

This came as he dismissed reports circulating on social media that his convoy was ambushed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The Senator representing Southern Borno and Gwoza senatorial district spoke at his Maiduguri residence after returning from a condolence visit to families of those recently killed by terrorists in Ngoshe, Kirawa, Ashigashiya, and other communities in Gwoza local government area.

Ndume said, "On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, my humble self and other concerned stakeholders, with a convoy of military escort, were on our way to Ngoshe to condole with families of those who were killed by terrorists before proceeding to Kirawa. On our way, we received a distress call that some Cameroonian soldiers and motorists were ambushed along the Pulka-Kirawa road.

"After condoling with the people of Ngoshe, we took courage and proceeded to Kirawa despite the fact that there was an attack on the road the same day by terrorists. We reached Kirawa successfully, where we also condoled with the families of those killed by terrorists last week. We encouraged residents to be resilient and not to panic over the renewed Boko Haram attacks."

According to him, the Kirawa road ambush targeted a Cameroonian Bureau De Change/businessman (Alhaji Kadi), who was killed alongside an unidentified woman, while others sustained injuries.

"As Senator representing Southern Borno and Gwoza inclusive, I had planned earlier to go to Ngoshe and Kirawa for condolence. I could only go to Ngoshe because the road to Kirawa was not accessible then. So, when we left yesterday, as I told you, the Theatre Commander and the GOC 7 Division directed the Brigade Commander in Gwoza, who led the escort team personally.

"It has been a long time since I had such a heavy military escort from Maiduguri to Ngoshe. As we were going to Ngoshe, we got to a village called Wizza, where there is a junction to Kirawa. Unfortunately or fortunately, we received information that the Cameroonian soldiers in Kirawa were ambushed by terrorists, but the target was not me, rather the person they killed, including an unidentified woman. Although I was told that there were other passengers who were victims of the ambush, as Tuesday was a market day in Kirawa.

"I strongly suspect that some individuals are colluding with Boko Haram, passing information to the terrorists. However, the Nigerian Army sent a reinforcement team that cleared the entire area, despite the detonated bombs planted by the terrorists damaging two military patrol vehicles. We took courage and visited Kirawa immediately after the attack to encourage our people to stand up against Boko Haram. I also took advantage of my visit to lay the foundation for two blocks of classrooms in Kirawa, and I am now back in Maiduguri safe and sound.

"Regarding the renewed Boko Haram killings, especially targeting farmers while harvesting their crops, I was reliably informed by the Village Heads of the affected Gwoza communities that almost half of the crops produced by resilient farmers in Ngoshe, Kirawa, Ashigashiya, and other surrounding communities around the Mandara Mountains were looted by terrorists, leaving local farmers frustrated and hungry.

"On a serious note, our military forces and the State Government under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum are doing well in tackling issues related to Boko Haram killings, but both have limitations. For instance, the federal government should equip our military forces, and arm and motivate them. I also spoke with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and he assured me that they will reinforce additional forces in Gwoza to enable farmers to harvest their hard-earned crops.

"The military is determined and committed to ending Boko Haram's madness, but this cannot be possible if they are not fully equipped, armed, trained, and motivated."