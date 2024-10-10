Nigeria: Three Nigerians Offer Lifeline to Ailing Football Legend Peter Fregene

Renowned sports journalist and former Nigerian international Segun Odegbami shared the update, expressing gratitude for the generosity.

Three Nigerians have volunteered to support the treatment of Nigerian football icon Peter Fregene, fondly known as 'Apo,' who lies critically ill at Obule Medical Centre in Sapele, Delta State.

"The Creator of Life has shown up," Mr Odegbami wrote. "What Peter Fregene needs most now are our collective prayers that the will of His Creator be done!"

Fregene, a 1968 Olympian and former national team goalkeeper, has been battling health issues for some time, sparking widespread concern and an outpouring of support.

According to Mr Odegbami, the three volunteers' generosity has been channelled through Peter's wife, Tina, who has steadfastly cared for him throughout his medical ordeal.

Dire situation

Mr Odegbami's initial appeal was prompted by a distressing photo of Fregene, which highlighted the dire need for assistance. "I am frustrated because I am publishing this 'horror' picture, wishing I had the capability to do what needs to be done for a colleague without resorting to another public appeal," the former Nigeria national football team captain wrote in a Facebook post.

He noted that repeated appeals to well-known philanthropists, including Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Babatunde Fashola, Benson Ejindu, and Allen Onyema, have yielded support in the past.

However, Mr Odegbami expressed concern that these individuals may be exhausted from continually supporting Nigerian sports heroes in need.

Mr Odegbami lamented the government's consistent neglect of sports, leaving veterans like Fregene vulnerable.

"Why can't we set up a simple welfare scheme for active and retired athletes to take care of our declining health in old age?" he queried.

While the sports community rallies around Fregene, Mr Odegbami clarified that he is not involved in fundraising efforts, emphasising that any future assistance would require authorisation from Fregene's family.

The outpouring of concern and support has brought some comfort to Fregene's family, and Mr Odegbami thanked Nigerians for their response to the "humble cry of their hero currently in distress."