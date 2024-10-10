Nigeria: World University Ranking - Only One Nigerian Institution Makes Top 1,000 List

Since 2019, Covenant, a private university, has consistently featured in the top 1,000 spot.

The number of Nigerian universities in the top 1,000 spots of the Times Higher Education (THE) world universities ranking has decreased for the third consecutive year.

In the 2024 rankings last year, two Nigerian universities -Covenant University, Ogun State and the University of Ibadan-- made the top 1,000 spot. The year before in 2023, three universities -University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Covenant University - were in the top 1,000 spots.

In the latest ranking for 2025, however, only one Nigerian university, Covenant University, made the ranking. The private institution has consistently featured in the top 1,000 spots since 2019.

Top universities in Nigeria

Among Nigerian universities, Covenant is followed by Ahmadu Bello University, ranked between 1001-1200. Other Nigerian universities ranked between 1001-1200 are Landmark University, University of Ibadan, and University of Lagos.

Bayero University, Federal University of Technology Akure, Federal University of Technology, Minna, University of Benin and the University of Ilorin are ranked in 1201-1500.

Global Ranking

On the global stage, Oxford University maintains the number-one spot it has held for about a decade. "The institution's performance has been bolstered by significant improvements in its income from industry and the number of patents that cite its research, as well as its teaching scores," THE said in a statement announcing the rankings.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States (US) moved one step to emerge second as Harvard University, US, emerged third. MIT was in third place in the previous ranking.

Stanford University, however, fell from second place in the previous ranking to sixth place in the latest ranking, its lowest position since 2010.

Methodology

THE said on its website that the rankings are based on the three main missions of university activity: research, teaching and impact.

In calculating, THE said it used 18 "carefully calibrated performance indicators". It added that the indicators are grouped into five areas Teaching (the learning environment); Research environment (volume, income and reputation); Research quality (citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research); and Industry (income and patents).

The Quality of Research takes 30 per cent of the points and the Research environment makes 29 per cent. Teaching makes up 29.5 per cent and International outlook takes 7.5 per cent. Meanwhile, a university's ability to help industry with innovations, inventions and consultancy makes up 4 per cent of the points.