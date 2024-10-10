Liberia: Western Cluster - Western Cluster Liberia Signs MOU to Support Bomi Hospital

In a bid to enhance quality healthcare delivery services in Bomi County, Western Cluster Liberia Limited (WCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Liberia Government Hospital (LGH) in Tubmanburg to provide vital support for the facility's ambulance services.

The agreement presented on October 8,2024, was signed on 26, 2024 and commits WCL to supply 128 gallons of fuel per month and to also perform general servicing for the hospital's two ambulances.

Speaking during the signing ceremony on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 in Tubmanburg, Mr. Henry Siboza, Head of Health and Safety Environmental, highlighted the company's commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. "Western Cluster Liberia will provide 64 gallons of fuel each month for both ambulances. This initiative is part of our social responsibility and our contributions to improving the health system in the region," Siboza said.

The MOU outlines WCL's responsibility not only to provide fuel, but also to undertake general servicing for the ambulances. The services will include oil changes, tire rotation, brake inspections, battery checks, and air filter replacements. Siboza emphasized that WCL would also address any urgent breakdowns following an approval process.

Receiving the MOU, Dr. Leva Korheina, Medical Director of LGH, expressed gratitude to WCL for the timely assistance. "We are very grateful to Western Cluster for this crucial support. The monthly provision of 64 gallons of fuel per ambulance will greatly aid our efforts to provide emergency services to the people of Bomi County. I assure you that the fuel will be used efficiently," said Dr. Korheina.

Dr. Korheina also used the occasion to call on other organizations to follow WCL's example. "I want to appeal to other humanitarian groups to emulate this gesture, as there is still much more to be done to strengthen the health sector in Liberia."

This MOU is expected to remain in effect for one year, with the possibility of renewal. It sets clear responsibilities for both parties, with LGH required to ensure the ambulances are available for scheduled servicing and to report any urgent maintenance needs.

The partnership between WCL and LGH aims to improve ambulance services, making it easier to respond to medical emergencies in Bomi County.