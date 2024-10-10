Liberia: Amin Modad - Modad 'Sacks' Himself

Modad has been fighting very hard to whisk off claims of wrongdoing, but his denial was too feeble and probably immaterial to sway unrelenting pressure on President Boakai to take the most appropriate action against him and other officials deemed to be smelling with corruption, in sharp contrast to President's avowed commitment to the principles of accountability and transparency.

It is over three weeks since it was reported that the self-inflicted former Commerce Minister had acquired a luxurious SUV at the time government is struggling to meet the needs of Liberians and even its transformative agenda for national development.

In the wake of the ex-minister alleged purchase of the expensive vehicle, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) tacitly came to his defense, stating that it had approved the purchase of three vehicles in the tone of $96,000 for use by the Commerce Ministry, but did not state whether it followed up on the purchase arrangement, or ensured the money was used as approved.

He faced harsh criticisms from many quarters with some accusing him of enriching himself at the expense of public funds.

It was reported that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai refused to grant the former Minister audience on Tuesday night when he had gone to see welcome the President, one source told this paper. "It was from there that we knew things were bad with him and the president," one source at the presidency added.

The controversy began when it was revealed that Modad had approved the purchase of a luxury SUV for official use, funded by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) from its Customs Capacity Building Fund. The SUV, intended for trade-related activities, became a focal point of accusations by Senator Nathaniel F. McGill, who alleged that Modad was misusing his office to acquire personal luxuries, including the said vehicle and potentially a yacht.

These accusations gained traction amid broader concerns about his link with MedTech Scientific, a container tracking and inspection company at the Freeport of Monrovia.

The company, linked to alleged exploitative practices, was also connected to Modad through accusations that the vehicle was a kickback an allegation Modad recently denied. But after denying, it was reported recently in the media that he alledegly admitted receiving the funds from LRA through MedTech.

In a press briefing at the Ministry of Information last Thursday, Modad defended his tenure and the vehicle purchase, clarifying that the purchase was approved for official purposes and not for personal use, a statement partially supported by an LRA press release.

LRA confirmed approval US$96,000 for the Ministry of Commerce, from its Customs Capacity Building Fund for the purchase of vehicles, intended strictly for trade-related activities and not personal use. "These vehicles are intended for trade-related activities in collaboration with Customs. The specifications of the vehicles, as well as their deployment within MOCI, are determined by the MOCI, not the LRA," LRA stated in a press release.

Modad also pointed to his achievements at the Commerce Ministry including progress in streamlining the Business Registry and advancing Liberia's participation in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Modad outlined the level of reforms he implemented, which were aimed at addressing systemic inefficiencies and promoting a "vibrant economic renaissance." He noted advancements such as the near completion of the Business Registry's renovation, which included the integration of solar power and plans for full digitization.

These reforms, he claimed, had drastically reduced business registration times and were steps towards enhancing operational transparency and combating corruption.

Meanwhile, despite his resignation, several Liberians are calling on the Boakai administration to continue with the investigation of Mr. Modad on the alleged purchase of the vehicle and come out with a logical conclusion.

