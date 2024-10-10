Nigeria: Inflation - Finance Ministry Seeks Synergy With Monetary Authorities

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has stressed the need for a stronger collaboration between fiscal and monetary authorities, principally the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to significantly reduce the current rate of inflation.

According to his Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Mohammed Manga, the minister spoke at a two- day Renewed Hope Agenda workshop in Abuja, yesterday.

Organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance in partnership with the CBN, the workshop aimed to strengthen the Federal Government's technical capacity in implementing macroeconomic, monetary, and fiscal policies considered vital to Nigeria's future growth.

In his address on Critical Priorities in Macroeconomic and Fiscal Policy Coordination, the minister highlighted Nigeria's current fiscal challenges while proposing innovative reforms to stimulate economic growth under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He emphasised the importance of aligning fiscal and monetary policies to curb inflation, attract investment, and foster sustainable economic development.