Ghana: We Doubted Agenda 111, but You Have Proven Us Wrong - Dormaahene to Bawumia

10 October 2024
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The paramount chief of the Dorma Traditional Council and president of the Bono House of Chiefs, Osagyefuo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, has expressed renewed confidence in the government's Agenda 111 initiative following a recent courtesy visit from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

During the VP's tour, the chief and his elders participated in a Stakeholder Consultation Forum held on Wednesday, October 9, at the Dormaahene Palace, where they engaged in discussions on various developmental issues affecting the region.

In his remarks, Dormaahene acknowledged the initial skepticism surrounding Agenda 111 but noted that the government's commitment and progress have dispelled doubts. He highlighted the initiative's potential to improve healthcare facilities in the area, emphasising the positive impact it could have on the community's well-being.

The chief also took the opportunity to discuss the "One District, One Factory" project in Dormaa East, urging for further development projects to be introduced in the region.

Furthermore, the chief expressed his support for Vice President Bawumia's campaign, wishing him success as he seeks to lead the nation.

He reiterated the importance of continued collaboration between traditional leaders and the government to drive development initiatives that align with the community's needs and aspirations.

In addressing environmental concerns, Osagyefuo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II voiced his strong opposition to illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

He urged the government to take decisive action to curb the menace, stressing the need for sustainable practices to protect the environment for future generations.

"My Vice President, it is true we chiefs don't do politics, but as your spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako mentioned during the introduction that we can not close our eyes to the many development interventions your government has brought to Ghana, and also Dormaaman."

"Here at Dormaa, we are very much aware of the many road improvements you have brought to us. We can boast of asphalts here, and even my palace has benefited," he said.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.