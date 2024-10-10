Nigeria: 'How Do We Survive?', Nigerians Lament Fresh Fuel Price Hike

Nigerians have expressed dismay over the recent fuel price increase by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (NNPCL), saying it would worsen poverty among the citizens.

Fuel which previously sold for N897 in Abuja, the nation's capital, currently sells for N1,030.

In Lagos, the product which previously sold for N885 per ltire is now being sold at N998 amid long queues.

Following this, some Nigerians have taken to the social media platforms to share their thoughts.

On X, @rolandjick267 wrote: "How do we survive? This is becoming too much."

@Sthabbey said: "This situation is becoming unacceptable. Nigerians deserve respect from @officialABAT and his administration. This is unwarranted, and our patience has been stretched to its limit."

@qudus_kalas wrote: "At this point they should just throw atomic bomb 💣 in the country make every body kuku kpai once and for all"

@Abubakar_tatari said: "It's getting out of hand , no sympathy for the masses . This regime is just heartless."

@Chambez84: "Thank you Mr President for us. we like the suffering and I am happy about it. please suffer us more Nigerian love you.. I am suggesting for Nnpc to sell the fuel at 5000 per liter it will strengthen our economy."

@El_khaleel: "Tinubu just take the price that you want it to be we tired with this your policies yesterday price is not todays price 🥹🥹."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

@khalifakila: "Nigerians are very patient people wallahi. This can't happen in other countries. Just wake up one morning and add price of PMS and life goes on."

@Sirpascal: "Instead of Nigerians to benefit from dangote refinery , they're paying more for fuel , even though crude is sold in Naira to him ... Nigeria is not a place for the living .."

On Facebook, Abdullahi Bala Muhammad said: "The president should call them to order bcos what they are doing these days is getting out of hand's in fact they are pushing poor Nigerians to the wall and if they pushed back the things won't be good to the government."

Nurabros Ahmed: "Well let's president Tinubu Knows that all this things that he is Rulling people with hardship suffernes day will come he will be Accountable to the Almighty Allah."

Ash'hab Nasir: "We will still survive irrespective of their actions, and we will definitely live the life they never wanted for us.."

Nasir Usman Rawayya: "This is unfair to humanity."

The development comes 24 hours after Daily Trust reported a likely pump price increase as a result of NNPCL's exit as a middleman in the Dangote Refinery fuel purchase deal.