Nigeria: My Return to Sokoto Signals Doom for Bandits, Kidnappers - Matawalle

The return of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, to Sokoto State, for the second time, has signalled doom for banditry and kidnapping in the region.

The visit, mandated by President Bola Tinubu, aims to strengthen efforts to eradicate banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities destabilising the region.

A statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, stated that Dr. Matawalle reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to combating insecurity.

"As directed by Mr President, I have returned to Sokoto State to reassure the people of this great region of our dedication to achieving all necessary objectives in the fight against insecurity.

"We will never abandon you, and I assure you we will win this war against the bandits and those supporting them in unleashing terror upon our people," he said.

As part of his mission, the Minister expressed optimism about the ongoing military operations in the Northwest.

"I am confident that our gallant troops will continue to achieve successes through Operation 'Fansan Yamma' as we intensify our efforts against these criminals."

Dr. Matawalle also called for cooperation from political leaders across all parties, urging them to support President Tinubu's efforts.

"We must work together with all stakeholders in this region to achieve our goals. The federal government will continue to boost the morale of our soldiers and security agencies in this fight."

Furthermore, the Minister warned the bandits and their supporters that the government would not relent in its efforts. "We will never be intimidated or show leniency to these criminals.

"We will not allow them any space to breathe or move freely. No matter how they attempt to blackmail or spread misinformation against our operations, we will remain steadfast in securing the lives and properties of our people."