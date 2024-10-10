Nigeria: Increasing Fuel Price Is Only Thing This Govt Knows - NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has rejected the new increase in petrol pump price, saying it is the only thing the Federal Government is known for.

Also, the Congress called for an immediate reversal.

NLC reacted to the new increase in petroleum pump price, in a statement titled "What next after increase in pump price?", signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

They contended that the recent hike in the pump price of petrol will deepen poverty as production capacities dip, and more jobs lost with multidimensional negative effects.

NLC said: "We are dismayed by the latest increase in the pump price of petrol.

"It looks like the only thing this government is known for is increase in the pump price of petrol without commensurate capacity of Nigerians or mitigatory measures.

"Even following the logic of market forces, we find it an aberration that a private company (NNPCL) is the one fixing prices and projecting itself as a hegemonic monopoly.

"We challenge the government to go to the drawing board and present us with a blueprint for inclusive economic growth and national development instead of this spasmodic ad hocism and palliative policy.

"It needs no stating the fact that the latest wave of increase has grossly altered the calculations of Nigerians once again at a time they were reluctantly coming to terms with their new realities.

"It will further deepen poverty as production capacities dip, more jobs lost with multidimensional negative effects.

"In light of this, we urge the government to immediately reverse this rate hike as previous increases did not produce any good result. People only got poorer.

"But more fundamentally, the government should be bold enough to tell Nigerians in advance the destination it wants to take the country."

Vanguard News