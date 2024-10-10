Nigeria: Matawalle Seeks Media Support As Military Declares War Against Bandits

9 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Mutawalle, has sought for the support of the media and other segments of the society in the fight to eliminate banditry in the Northwest.

The Minister made the plea during his second visit to Sokoto state on Tuesday as directed by President Bola Tinubu over the recent escalation in bandits' attacks in the region.

"The fight is not for Mutawalle, Federal, state and security agencies alone. Is for all Nigerians that wish this country well."

"Therefore, journalists have a greater role to play because we know the bandits have been flooding social media platforms with all sorts of propaganda.

" Our media houses must continue to report successes recorded by our gallant military in the fight against banditry and insurgency.

"Just recently, the military dealt a big blow to the miscreants by neutralizing a notorious bandits' kingpin, Halidu Sububu who happened to be their major supplier of arms and ammunition. And there were others kingpins who were sent to early graves too," he said

Mutawalle noted that, he was in Sokoto to reassess the successes recorded so far and to restartegize, assuring that the bandits would no longer enjoy any breathing space any where in the country.

He said Operation "Fansan Yamma' which literally means "Salvage the West", launched by the military would be similar to the operation that brought down Boko Haram insurgents in the NorthEast

"We are going to deploy all the military might and create wider brigade in the Northwest region. We will never rest or allow the criminals breathing space."

"We must stop them from moving freely no matter how they blackmail or make propaganda and mischiefs against our operations. They will never distract in our effort to secure lives and properties of our people.

"The moral of our gallant soldiers is high. And my visit is to boost it further, just as We appreciates their sacrifices for the country," he said

He, however, commended the Sokoto state government for its continuous support to the military, calling on governors in the region to work collectively towards achieving lasting peace.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.