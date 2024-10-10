Nigeria: Shinkafi-Bagudu Makes History As First African President of Union for International Cancer Control

Former first lady of Kebbi State, Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu has been elected as the new president of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

Shinkafi-Bagudu, who is a pediatrician consultant, becomes the first African to assume the position following the election that was conducted virtually during the UICC General Assembly held on Tuesday, October 8.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the union on Tuesday.

According to the statement, UICC also announced the election of a new 14-member board of directors.

Reacting to her victory at the poll, she lauded the electoral process and vowed to be a team-oriented leader who will lean on the experiences, insights and energies of others to lead the affairs of the union in years to come.

She is expected to serve as the president of the UICC from 2024-2026.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Shinkafi-Bagudu.

He said her election is of historic significance as the "first African and fifth woman to lead the global cancer control organisation".

In a statement on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president, Tinubu hailed her competence and character, affirming "the enormous talents that abound in Nigeria".

The president described Shinkafi-Bagudu's rise as "a landmark achievement and a testament to Nigeria's growing influence in global health leadership".

"President Tinubu recalls Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu's invaluable services to Kebbi state and the country, for which Nigeria is deeply grateful," the statement reads.

"He lauds her stewardship as Chairperson of the First Ladies Cancer Initiative and her contributions to establishing the Kebbi State Strategic Plan for Cancer Control during her tenure as the First Lady of Kebbi State.

"President Tinubu expresses confidence in Dr. Shinkafi-Bagudu's ability to use her new office and leadership to improve cancer control and global health.

"The Geneva-based UICC was founded in 1933 and has more than 1100 member organisations in over 170 countries and territories."

