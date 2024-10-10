Nigeria: Traditional Rulers Demand Direct Payment of 5 Percent Allocation From Source

Traditional rulers in Nigeria have requested the federal government to deduct the five per cent allocation to local government councils, which is constitutionally approved for traditional councils, be deducted from the source and allocated directly to the respective traditional rulers, to ensure proper accountability and compliance.

Chun Mada of Akwanga, Dr. Samson Gamu, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers of Nasarawa State, made the call when traditional rulers paid a courtesy visit to the chairman of the Revenue Allocation Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohamed Bello Shehu, in Abuja.

Led by the Osana of Keana, Abdullahi Amegwa, on the visit to RMAFC chairman on Monday, the traditional rulers commended President Bola Tinubu for the resilience and courage to identify with the grassroots, to ensure that the third tier of government is given its rightful place of pride following the Supreme Court ruling, which granted financial autonomy to Local Government Areas as provided in the constitution of Nigeria.

"Even with the improvement in statutory allocation, the 5 per cent allocated to Traditional Councils has continued to experience decline and that for us is a serious concern. This called for the interface and pleading from the traditional council for the commission to consider deducting the five per cent charge from the source and disburse it to the traditional councils.

"Past experiences show that the modus operandi of deductions where any kind of formula is applied with regard to the implementation strategy is unacceptable," the traditional ruler stated.

Responding, RMAFC chairman described traditional rulers as not only the custodians of tradition and culture but pillars of stability and development in Nigeria.

"The remarkable role they played not only as custodians of culture and traditions but also as development agents in various societies that formed what is known as Nigeria today can not be overemphasized," Shehu said, according to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the commission, Maryam Yusuf.

He stressed the need to recognise the rightful position of the royal fathers and accord them a better role that will enable them to perform optimally.

Shehu said while the role of the traditional ruler were neglected in the past, he expected that the present attempt at reforming the Nigerian constitution will place a bigger role on the traditional rulers and be able to also find a way not only to fund it but to sustain it so that they will be able to hold the society together as they have done over the years.