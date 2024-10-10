Nigerian Army Probes General Over Administrative Discrepancies

9 October 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Linus Aleke

Abuja — The Nigerian Army has said that it is investigating a former Commander, 3 Brigade, Kano, Brig. Gen. M. A. Sadiq, over what it described as 'administrative discrepancies'.

The Army also disclosed that the commander had been relieved of his command responsibility to ensure a thorough investigation into the allegations levelled against him.

But it was gathered that the probe may be connected with some serious administrative issues, including the mismanagement of palliatives sent by the army high command, especially the rice sent to officers and men under his command.

But the high command of the Nigerian Army in a statement Wednesday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said that the Nigerian Army being a self regulatory institution founded on the bedrock of discipline, justice and accountability, has zero tolerance for indiscipline.

He added that the authorities will therefore not condone any form of misconduct or illicit actions and inactions that could undermine the threshold of its values and principles.

"The Nigerian Army has been inundated with media reports regarding the immediate past Commander, 3 Brigade Kano, Brig. Gen. M. A. Sadiq, who is currently undergoing military investigation into administrative discrepancies while he was Commander, 3 Brigade.

"Consequently, the senior officer has been relieved of command to ensure a thorough investigation.

"The Nigerian Army, being a self-regulatory institution founded on the bedrock of discipline, justice and accountability, has zero tolerance for indiscipline and will therefore not condone any form of misconduct or illicit actions and inactions that could undermine the threshold of its values and principles," the statement added.

The Army assured both internal and external publics that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate administrative action taken.

"Our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency remains unwavering. We guarantee that the process will be fair, impartial and in line with our established procedures," the release concluded.

Brig. Gen. A. M. Tukur, it was learnt, has since replaced the former commander as the new officer in charge of the brigade in Kano.

