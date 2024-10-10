Nigeria: NPA Pushes for More Cargo Traffic Through Delta Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has intensified efforts at increasing cargo traffic into Delta Port, despite economic challenges.

The current management team led by Abubakar Dantsoho has maintained a steady level of business with the recent renovation of the Control Tower and improvement in security coverage.

Sa'adu Dahiru Mohammed, Port Manager, Delta Port, hailed the management of the Authority for the procurement of tug boats.

He also emphasized the role in ensuring operational safety and attracting increased patronage.

"The increased business assurance is an attraction for guaranteed increased patronage," he asserted.

Also speaking on the effort of the management to ensure rapid economic growth in the Port, the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication of NPA, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, said the strategic initiatives introduced by the Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, included infrastructure developments such as dredging, construction of new berths, and the implementation of digital technologies.

Onyemekara said the renewed efforts are targeted at accommodating the increasing trade volumes and enhancing overall efficiency, which he said will position Delta Port as a critical hub for maritime activities in Nigeria.

The views of terminal operators at Delta Port, particularly Mr. Efole Cletus, the Terminal Coordinator for Associated Maritime Services Ltd (AMS) were most fascinating, as he shed light on the current state of operations, recent improvements, and future aspirations for Terminal A.

Since the beginning of 2024, AMS has experienced a notably improved business environment.

According to Mr. Efole Cletus, "The business environment has been friendly and better than the previous year, especially after sweeping the berth from 5.6 to 8 meters."

Stating further, he said dredging effort has significantly enhanced operations as well as increased the tonnage of bulk wheat inflow per vessel.

Detailing the terminal's activities, Mr. Cletus noted that cargo clearance is efficiently handled via direct delivery to a silo using a conveyor belt system.

The terminal has consistently received a volume of 15,000 metric tons of cargo per month since January. Vessel berth time at Terminal A is typically a maximum of five days, depending on weather conditions, and the charges are aligned with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The recent rehabilitation of access roads has had a positive impact, but Mr. Cletus emphasized that more still needs to be done to improve road traffic.

He highlighted that further enhancements, especially the introduction of 24-hour pilotage by NPA, could significantly improve cargo evacuation in 2024.

Safety and security are paramount at AMS, with the terminal operating under stringent International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) measures. These include a robust guard force, CCTV cameras, intensive lighting, and electronic gates, ensuring a secure environment for operations.

"We have safe and secured terminal operations at all times," affirmed Mr. Cletus.

The relationship between AMS and the host communities remains "very cordial," with AMS actively engaging in corporate social responsibilities. This strong community bond is crucial for smooth terminal operations and local support.

Looking ahead, AMS's business projections for 2024 are optimistic. The terminal expects increased vessel traffic, more clients, and port users. Investments in security and safety are also a priority to support this growth.

Despite the positive outlook, Mr. Cletus pointed out several challenges that require urgent attention from NPA management. Key issues include the need to fix the collapsed breakwaters and dredge the Warri/Escravos channels to accommodate larger vessels. "This will avert the incessant going aground of vessels while crossing the breakwaters," he emphasized. Additionally, Mr. Cletus urged NPA to engage the services of a Channel Management Company, similar to other Nigerian ports, to enhance operational efficiency.

The new face of Head of Corporate & Strategic Communication of NPA

The era of uncertainties has disappeared, and stakeholders in the Maritime sector have confirmed this trend.

Flash survey conducted, with opinions from diverse stakeholders revealed that given the current challenges, the newly appointed General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communication of NPA, Ikechukwu Chika Onyemekara, will lead a purpose-driven team.

He brings a wealth of experience in marketing and public relations. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in the same field.

Onyemekara's career with the NPA began in 1992 as a marketing officer, where he gained significant expertise in the maritime industry. His interpersonal skills and ability to interact with key stakeholders soon saw him transition into strategic roles within the commercial department.

Recognizing his people management abilities, NPA management redeployed Onyemekara to the Public Affairs Division, where his strong performance and results-driven approach led to his appointment as Technical Assistant Protocol.

In this role, he coordinated media relations, diplomatic engagements, and government relations for several Managing Directors of the NPA, further solidifying his reputation as an invaluable asset to the organization.

Onyemekara has also represented the NPA at international forums, including the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), where he participated in working groups such as the Editorial and Technical (E&T) Group for the IMSBC Code.

He has also attended numerous national and international capacity-building workshops sponsored by the Authority. An avid reader and traveler, Onyemekara is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and actively participates in alumni activities for the Federal Government College Kaduna.

Prior to his current appointment, he served as Assistant General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications and Technical Assistant Protocol to the Managing Director.