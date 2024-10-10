Liberia: 'Weah Didn't Listen'

It is almost ten months since former President George Manneh Weah was shown the exit door, and eventually handed the mantle of authority to current President Joseph Nyuma Boakai following his crushing defeat in the November 2023 Runoff Elections, having taken slight lead over the former Unity Party Presidential Candidate in the first run of voting.

Since then, Weah and his supporters are locked up in the pool of finding out what might have gone wrong that caused him the election which he and his Coalition For d Democratic Change (CDC) folks were sure of winning, first being the sitting President, and second on account of his works over the six years period.

But one person who thinks Weah's defeat was not the working of utopians, but his failure and inability to take or listen to advices proffered by closed associates, is former Representative Solomon George of District 7, Montserrado County.

Appearing on a local radio Wednesday, Mr. George renowned for his critical and provocative views on national issues, said the ex-Liberian leader blatantly fell short of following his advice on many issues , including sacking of officials whose actions contravened the government's agenda for national progress.

The CDC's former Representative claimed to have informed the former President that he needed to have dismissed officials who were not working in the interest of the Liberian people, an advice he said ex-President Weah did not take interest in his pieces of advice.

"If former President Weah was to listen to my advice and work in the interest of the Liberian people who believe in him by this time, they were going to seek a constitutional referendum to extend his presidency," Mr. George disclosed.

He had lost such golden opportunity due to his ability to pay key attention to those of his officials who were misleading him, ex-Rep. George exclaimed, adding it would be difficult for former President Weah to return to the presidency in 2029.

Mr. George, a onetime sworn supporter of the former President held back committing his support to his political leader's presidential ambition.

Recall that the former President took swipe at his supporters and party leaders for not doing much to protect their votes during the runoff elections. His claims were however rebuffed by some party leaders, including Dr. Lester Tenney, accusing him of betraying the trust of millions of Liberians who supported him.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ordinary CDCians and Executive Committee members were left wondering as to why the former President conceded defeat while the National Elections Commission was still counting results from different parts of the country.

To date, some CDCians and ordinary Liberians still believe that the former President, though loved by Liberians, was too lenient and passive in his actions, especially on the issue of dismissing officials who accused of indulging into acts of corruption, or speaking out on issues of insecurity, substance abuse and other significant factors.

Ex-Rep. George has however expressed strong beliefs that President Joseph Boakai will succeed, saying President Boakai whose government is facing accusations of corruption and other malfeasances. needed to use the CDC government as mirror in the way he runs the country.

Mr. George bragged of having good relationship with President Boakai, claiming that the President at some point in time called and spoke with him on national issues.

"The Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, former colleague at the Legislature, I'm doing some work for him," former Rep. George indicated though he was not clear on his quest for appointment in the Boakai-led government.

He also urged President Boakai and the Unity Party to use the CDC as a reflector to take those good things that were done and do away with those bad ones for the success of their government which he supports.