Nigeria: Govt, Jigawa Distribute Palliatives to Flood Victims in Sule Tankarkar LGA

10 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The relief materials provided by the federal government for each of the 17,450 beneficiaries across the state, included a 25kg bag of rice, while the state government augmented with 10kg of millet, 10kg of maize, a half carton of spaghetti, and ₦5,000 in cash equally for each of them.

Determined to provide succor for victims of recent flood disaster in Jigawa State, Governor Umar Namadi and some federal government officials have rallied to distribute food palliatives to the victims in Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area of the state.

The event witnessed the involvement of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Kabiru Masari.

The relief materials provided by the federal government for each of the 17,450 beneficiaries across the state, included a 25kg bag of rice, while the state government augmented with 10kg of millet, 10kg of maize, a half carton of spaghetti, and ₦5,000 in cash equally for each of them. The beneficiaries were significantly impacted by the recent flood disaster in the state.

During the distribution, Mr Masari, the President's Special Assistant on Political Affairs, reassured the victims of President Bola Tinubu's continued support aimed at alleviating their suffering. He emphasised the federal government's commitment to addressing the plight of flood victims and other vulnerable groups in the state.The Minister of Agriculture, Mr Kyari and his Budget counterpart, Mr Bagudu, commended the people of the state for their resilient support of the APC-led administrations, both at the federal and state levels. They acknowledged the current hardship as temporary and necessary experience for the nation's future progress. Both ministers also praised Governor Namadi's pro-people policies and initiatives geared towards enhancing the quality of life in the state.

Mr Namadi, in his address, lauded President Tinubu for his dedication to addressing the pressing issues of economic and food insecurity facing the nation. He stated that his administration in the state was committed to replicating the good efforts of the federal government by ensuring the well-being of citizens amid the rising cost of living.

This initiative falls under the Presidential Food Initiative, which is aimed at cushioning the effects of inflation and improving the living conditions of Nigerians, especially those in crisis-affected areas.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.