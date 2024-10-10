Nigeria: After Premium Times Report, Kwara Government Probes Revenue Diversion As Middlemen Exploit Mining Sites

This development came after Premium Times' investigation on how a community in Kwara State became a hotbed for illegal mining activities.

The Kwara State Government has commenced investigations into the activities of middlemen posing as state agents to collect revenues at mining sites without remitting the funds to the government.

The Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Afeez Abolore Alabi, disclosed this during an inter-ministerial briefing in Ilorin on Monday. He lamented the role of these intermediaries in exacerbating the illegal mining crisis in the state.

"Our attention was recently brought to this disturbing issue, and we have initiated a thorough investigation. Once we have concrete information, we will make it available to the public," Mr. Alabi stated.

He explained that such actions by unauthorized individuals have contributed significantly to the state's inability to generate adequate revenue from its mineral resources, stressing that the practice undermines government efforts to regulate mining activities.

Mr. Alabi's disclosure follows a recent investigative report by Premium Times that exposed the prevalence of illegal mining activities in Kwara's border communities with Oyo State.

The report highlighted how the absence of stringent regulations has fueled the growth of illicit mining operations in areas such as Bani, Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA), despite measures by the state government to curb the menace.

The Commissioner noted that the government, in collaboration with security agencies, has intensified efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities in affected areas.

"We are working closely with security agencies to reduce illegal mining to the barest minimum. We are not resting on our oars to ensure that Kwara State benefits fully from its abundant mineral resources," he added.

As part of strategies to address the challenge, Mr. Alabi announced plans to convene a stakeholders' meeting before the end of the year to chart a roadmap for the development of the state's solid minerals sector. The meeting is expected to involve all relevant parties, including local communities, traditional rulers, and security agencies.

He reiterated the government's commitment to restoring sanity to the state's solid minerals sector, noting that a coordinated approach is essential to unlocking the sector's potential for economic development and job creation.