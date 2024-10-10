Somalia: Somali Elite Forces to Withdraw From Gedo Region Amidst War On Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a strategic military redeployment, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has ordered the withdrawal of Somalia's elite Gorgor forces from the Gedo region, sources confirmed.

The move, which has seen the troops return to their original bases, marks a significant shift in the deployment strategy of one of Somalia's most effective military units.

According to former Member of Parliament Mohamed Abukar Aweys, the Gorgor forces have completely vacated the areas they previously occupied in Gedo. "President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud ordered the withdrawal of the Gor Gor Army from the Gedo region," Aweys told Shabelle Media in an exclusive interview.

The reasons behind the withdrawal have not been officially disclosed, but observers speculate it could be part of a broader military strategy or a response to changing political dynamics within the region.

The Gorgor unit, known for its effectiveness in countering insurgent activities, has been a critical component of Somalia's fight against armed groups.

The redeployment comes at a time when Somalia faces multiple fronts of instability, including internal political disputes and external threats. This development adds another layer to the complex security landscape of the Horn of Africa nation.