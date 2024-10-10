Nigeria: Cholera - Kaduna Records One Death Out of 86 Suspected Cases

The Kaduna State's irector of public health says the state government reactivated the rapid response team which swung into action on 16 August.

The Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Development Agency on Thursday said one death has been recorded out of 86 suspected cases of cholera.

The Director of Public Health, Hamza Ibrahim -Ikara, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said for the five past months that the country experienced outbreaks of cholera in 30 states, the state has not recorded any not until August 15 .

Ibrahim-Ikara said, "We have not recorded any case of cholera but unfortunately for us, on August 15, we received the new index case.

"He was a 16-year-old boy from Likoro in Kudan LGA and unfortunately before we arrived the health facility, he died."

The director said upon the child's death, the state government reactivated the rapid response team which swung into action on 16 August.

According to him, the state also received 19 cases from three local government areas, which included: Kudan (2), Sabon gari(9), and Kubau (7).

He said the state recorded a total suspected cases of 86 in nine local government areas, whereby 24 had been treated and discharged.

Mr Ibrahim-IKara said, "Also, 30 samples had been recorded as positive cases but they had been treated and discharged accordingly in the various health facilities across the state.

"We will continue sensitisation programmes in order to sensitise the public about the outbreak of cholera in the country and various ways it could be contacted, its signs and symptoms and prevention."

He urged the public to take any suspected case to the hospital, restating the state's readiness to respond to the cholera outbreak without spreading it to other places in the advent of an emergency.

