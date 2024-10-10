Zimbabwe: Nakamba Back to Lead His Troops

The Class leader is back!

After missing the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, Zimbabwe captain Marvelous Nakamba has returned to the fold and has been beaming with excitement.

The Warriors skipper has recovered in time to play his part in his team's quest for a place at the Nations Cup jamboree in Morocco next year.

His availability has also excited coach Michael Nees.

The England-based midfielder, who was still trying to recover fully from a long-term knee injury when Zimbabwe played identical goalless draws against Kenya and powerhouses Cameroon last month, yesterday said the Warriors should build from the potential they demonstrated in those games.

Having joined the Zimbabwe camp in Johannesburg late Monday, Nakamba was part of the training sessions yesterday under Nees, whom he was also meeting for the first time since the German's appointment in August.

"I'm delighted to be back in the national team," he said after yesterday's workout in the afternoon.

"We have just finished our second training session of the day. Everyone is pushing each other in the camp, everyone is giving everything to fight for the badge and the country," Nakamba said.

"Of course, we have some new young players coming in. They are very good, we are helping each other with the senior guys trying to accommodate them, to give them whichever advice they need.

"We are a group, we are family, we are together and it's good also to see the youngsters coming up and giving everything."

Zimbabwe could still fancy their chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON finals to be held in Morocco, after salvaging two points from the opening two matches played in Uganda last month against Kenya and five-time African champions Cameroon.

Kenya and Cameroon, who cancel each other in similar back-to-back contests currently occupy the top two spots in Group J with four points apiece.

But things could change in a big way at the end of the duels.

Nakamba has vowed that his troops will fight to the bitter end to win the two Southern African derby clashes.

"Of course, we always give our best to try and get positive results in every game. With the first two games, I think the guys did well.

"They did their best and of course, we are now looking forward to the upcoming two games. The last two games are now water under the bridge, we just have to focus on the coming two games against Namibia," said Nakamba. He has also been impressed by new coach Nees.

"I think he is speaking with each and everyone in the squad trying to push every player. I think he is there for the players.

"He is giving everything; every time we are having some meetings to try and help each other. The coach likes to play, likes to keep the ball so we just have to keep on following instructions from the coach," said Nakamba. The Warriors, however, will play Namibia behind closed doors tomorrow after the opponents were granted the request since they cited a lack of funds to engage stadium security.

"The fans should just have to keep supporting the boys. We need them and I think as a unit, and together as a team, of course, we have a chance to achieve something positive," said Nakamba.

Only the top two teams will qualify for the 2025 AFCON finals from the group.

Another Warriors returnee Terrence Dzvukamanja was also bubbling with confidence after receiving a call-up from Nees to boost the strike-force.

However, the 30-year-old, who made his debut in the Zimbabwe senior team colours back in 2017, is yet to score a goal for the national team in 13 appearances.

But he was given the benefit of the doubt by Nees after showing some good form and scoring a goal for his South African Premierships side SuperSport recently.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars man has been overlooked for over a year due to injuries and lack of form.

"It feels good to be back in the national team and to represent my nation," said Dzvukamanja.

"I'm here to help my country to win so that we can qualify for the AFCON tournament . . . I am very confident; I saw the quality at training. I have a lot of confidence in them. I hope everything is going to be fine when we play the matches against Namibia," said Dzvukamanja.