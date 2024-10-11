Libya/Nigeria: Nigeria Vs Libya Preview - Super Eagles Eye Early Afcon 2025 Qualification

With four points from two matches, the three-time African champions sit atop the group standings.

The Super Eagles are poised to take a significant step towards qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as they face Libya's Mediterranean Knights in a crucial Group D encounter on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria, led by interim manager Augustine Eguavoen, has made a strong start to the qualifiers, securing a victory over Benin Republic and a draw against Rwanda.

With four points from two matches, the three-time African champions sit atop the group standings.

Libya, on the other hand, has struggled, drawing against Rwanda and losing to Benin.

The Mediterranean Knights will seek to revive their campaign against Nigeria.

Eguavoen while speaking to reporters in Uyo stressed the importance of securing six points from the double header against Libya.

"Our best and surest route to the finals will be to pick up the six points in these matches and be somewhat guaranteed of a place in Morocco even before Matchday 5," he stated.

"We don't want to be in any anxiety in the run-in in this qualifying campaign." The coach added.

Head-to-Head

The Super Eagles have a stellar record against Libya, winning all four of their previous encounters, scoring nine goals and conceding just two.

In their last eight matches in the AFCON qualifiers, Nigeria has recorded six wins, one draw, and one loss - a 1-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau in March 2023.

Key players

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman, recently nominated for the Ballon d'Or, will be a key player to watch.

Lookman was Nigeria's joint top scorer at AFCON 2023 with three goals and has eight goals and four assists in 25 matches for the Super Eagles.

Victor Boniface, in good form this season with six goals and one assist in nine matches, will also be crucial.

The Bayern Leverkusen forward told Football Fans Tribe he and his teammates will gun for the best possible result against the visiting North Africans.

He said: "We will try our possible best to make a country like Nigeria really proud, to get three points, and to try to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations.

"We know how important the last one was for Nigeria in general, the support and everything, so we will try our possible best to get the win."

William Troost-Ekong, the Most Valuable Player at the last AFCON, will be leading the Super Eagles again, bringing experience and stability to the backline.

Eguavoen acknowledged the absence of Victor Osimhen but expressed faith in his available strikers to secure the needed goals.

"I admit we will miss Victor (Osimhen), but I believe in the other strikers available to get us the goals that will give us the three points in Uyo, and the three points in Libya." He said.

For Libya, Ahmed Kraouaa, Omar Al-Khoja, and Faisal Al-Badri will lead the Mediterranean Knights' charge.

Kraouaa has registered four goals and one assist in 10 matches, while Al-Khoja has scored three goals in 25 international matches.

Al-Badri, with eight goals in 38 matches, will provide midfield creativity.

Friday's match will be officiated by Malawian referee Godfrey Philip Nkhakananga, assisted by compatriots Clemence Kanduku and Joseph Nyauti, and Botswanan Keabetswe Dintwa as fourth official.

How to watch

Friday's Matchday 3 encounter kicks off at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo 5 pm.

While PREMIUM TIMES will provide Live Updates, Nigerian fans can also catch the action LIVE on Afrosport TV, NTA, AIT, Afia TV, Wazobia Max, Silverbird, and BON member stations, or stream for free on Afrosport TV's Facebook page and VIDIVU online portal.

The return leg is billed for the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, 19 kilometres from Libya's second city Benghazi, on Tuesday night.

A victory for Nigeria would put them in a commanding position, potentially taking them to 10 points, while Benin Republic and Rwanda would be left to battle for second place.

With Nigeria's strong squad and momentum, the Super Eagles are well-placed to take a significant step towards AFCON 2025 qualification.