Nigeria: Gusau Donates Trophy to Gov Alia for U-15 Tournament

The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, yesterday presented a giant trophy to the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia for U-15 football tournament.

The presentation of the trophy was in fulfillment of the promise the NFF president made earlier when he visited the State on the invitation of Benue State Football Association (BSFA).

Handing over the trophy to Governor Alia inside the Government House in Makurdi, Gusau remarked that grassroots remains the bedrock of football development.

"The trophy donation is a token of support to show that we at the NFF are surely with you in the resuscitation of the state Governor's Cup.

"Be rest assured, we would always be there for you as long as football development is concerned in Benue State.

"With grassroots football development, talents who abound in Benue State would be discovered and nurtured.

"And top clubs like Lobi Stars won't always need to go in search of players outside the state because Benue is home of football," said Gusau.

On his part, the Chairman of Benue State Football Association (BSFA) Barrister Paul Edeh hailed Governor Alia's genuine dedication to Benue people's yearning which is "evident in the revival of the Benue State Governor's Cup after 8 years of inactivity.

"We sincerely thank you and as an FA, we will stop at nothing to promote the tournament at the grassroots," he said.

Responding, Governor Alia said, after so many years, he was desirous to lift football in the state out of the doldrums.

"No investment in sports is a waste, particularly football which is a unifying factor. Football has what it takes to transform the economy of a people," he said.

Governor Alia, the NFF President, BSFA Chairman along with other stakeholders later inspected the ongoing rehabilitation of Aper Aku stadium.