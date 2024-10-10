Nigeria: Group Seeks Security Intervention in Rivers

The Arewa Concerned Citizens Forum (ACCF) has called on the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of General Christopher Musa to monitor the political crisis in Rivers and intervene in order to avert breakdown of law and order in the state.

A statement by the conveners, Dr. Victor Bobai, Alhaji Bello Usman Abubakar, and Barrister Yusuf Sambo, said the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers has reached alarming levels, raising fears of violent confrontation and a potential breakdown of law and order.

"We are calling on the Nigerian military, under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa to intervene as a stabilizing force," the group.

According to the group, the political crisis in Rivers threatens not only its stability but also national security.

"Political actors have increasingly employed armed thugs to incite chaos and destroy lives and property, creating a dire situation in the South-South region," they said.

They further stated, "This instability undermines citizens' trust in governmental institutions and could lead to outcomes reminiscent of Nigeria's catastrophic political upheavals in 1966, the consequences of which still impact our nation today."

They urged Nigerians not to see the military as the primary solution to political crises but the last resort.

They advised that the key to ending the unrest lies largely with political leaders and civil society organisations, which play crucial roles in addressing the underlying grievances that spur unrest.

"The current political climate in Rivers State is precarious. If tensions escalate to a point that threatens national security, military intervention may become essential to restore order and protect citizens. Should that need arise, it is vital that any military action aligns with the principles of proportionality, necessity, and respect for human rights. A balance must be maintained--military force should be a last resort, not the first response," they said.

They continued "Ultimately, steering Rivers State away from chaos and toward stability requires a collective commitment from all stakeholders. The focus should be on dialogue, understanding, and reconciliation--essential qualities for resolving conflicts peacefully. While the military plays a vital role in maintaining stability, the importance of diplomatic efforts led by experienced political leaders and engaged civil society cannot be overstated."