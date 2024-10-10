Nigeria: Sokoto Govt Releases N95.4m for Juma'at Mosques' Maintenance

9 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

The Sokoto state government has released N95.4 million for the maintenance of Juma'at Mosques across the state.

Disbursing the money at the Sultan Muhammadu Maccido Institute for Qur'anic and General Studies on Wednesday, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, said 87 Juma'at mosques were beneficiaries.

According to Aliyu, the mosques were categorized into three, 20 of them received N500,000 each, 17 received N400,000 each and 50 received N300,000.

He explained that, the N95,4 million were for the months of August, September and October, adding that, the delay in the payment was caused by lacked of bank accounts by some of the mosques.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the governor noted that, the gesture was inline with his 9-point agenda which include promoting religious activities

In his remarks, Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar described the gesture as commendable and worthy of emulation by other state.

He advised the mosques' committees to ensure the money were used for the purposes they were meant for, reminding them that it is a responsibility which they would account for before the Almighty God.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Maihula, disclosed that the state government was constructing over 35 mosques across the 23 local government areas of the state.

He charged the committees to ensure their mosques were conducive for worship.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.