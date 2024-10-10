Nigeria: Sokoto Govt Releases N95.4m for Juma'at Mosques' Maintenance

The Sokoto state government has released N95.4 million for the maintenance of Juma'at Mosques across the state.

Disbursing the money at the Sultan Muhammadu Maccido Institute for Qur'anic and General Studies on Wednesday, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, said 87 Juma'at mosques were beneficiaries.

According to Aliyu, the mosques were categorized into three, 20 of them received N500,000 each, 17 received N400,000 each and 50 received N300,000.

He explained that, the N95,4 million were for the months of August, September and October, adding that, the delay in the payment was caused by lacked of bank accounts by some of the mosques.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the governor noted that, the gesture was inline with his 9-point agenda which include promoting religious activities

In his remarks, Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar described the gesture as commendable and worthy of emulation by other state.

He advised the mosques' committees to ensure the money were used for the purposes they were meant for, reminding them that it is a responsibility which they would account for before the Almighty God.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Maihula, disclosed that the state government was constructing over 35 mosques across the 23 local government areas of the state.

He charged the committees to ensure their mosques were conducive for worship.