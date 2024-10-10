Nigeria: FG, Stakeholders Urged to Save Nigeria From Hunger

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shield Africa Sustainability and Development Initiative, Mrs Osenaga Orokpo, has urged the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to save the nation from hunger.

The call comes in the waves of growing concerns about food security in the country

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, Orokpo said: "These interesting times hit Nigeria harder because of our population.

"If we don't take those steps now, I think we're really going to run into a disaster really fast."

She noted that the core of Shield Africa's mission is based on five Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, and climate action.

Orokpo highlighted the vital role of agriculture in tackling these issues, saying, "Agriculture plays a very key role" in addressing hunger and poverty.

She commended the launch of the National Agricultural Growth Scheme - Agro-pocket by President Bola Tinubu-led government, which aim to boost food security,

"These efforts are essential to enhance production, increase productivity, and ultimately elevate farmers' incomes," Orokpo noted.

To complement these efforts, Shield Africa announced the launch of the Agri-preneur of the Year Awards. The initiative will grant N2 million each to young entrepreneurs in the agricultural value chain, empowering them to upscale their productions.

"It's time to recognize and award the efforts of our young farmers who are responsible for producing the food that we all eat. That project kind of helps to emphasise the need to boost agriculture in order for us to achieve zero hunger," she added.