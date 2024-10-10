Nigeria: Omo-Agege Denies Membership of TNN, Affirms Support for APC, Tinubu

A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has dismissed speculations making rounds that he is a member of the Team New Nigerian (TNN), describing the allegations as "false and malicious."

Omo-Agege disclosed this in a statement by his Special Adviser, Godwin Anaughe, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Omo-Agege described the news as the handiwork of blackmailers seeking to tarnish his reputation and create unnecessary tension within the political sphere.

The Statement said, "Senator Omo-Agege is not a member, has never been a member, has no intention of becoming a member, and is not even familiar with the TNN."

According to the statement, as the leader of the APC in Delta State, Omo-Agege has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the party's ideals and values and has consistently advocated "for progressive governance and the well-being of Nigerian citizens" under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Omo-Agege also reaffirmed that the agenda was designed to propel Nigeria toward economic growth, security, and improved welfare for all citizens.

He noted that the agenda focuses on creating opportunities for economic empowerment, enhancing national infrastructure, ensuring security and stability, and improving access to quality education and healthcare services.

The Senator expressed confidence in President Tinubu's leadership and vision for a prosperous Nigeria, where every citizen has access to opportunities, resources, and a better life.

The statement further assured that Omo-Agege's loyalty and dedication to the APC remain unwavering, and he will continue to work tirelessly to support the party's efforts to build a better Nigeria for all.