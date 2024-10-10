Nigeria: PDP Crisis - North East Can't Hold Two Positions, Utaan Attacks Damagum

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship aspirant, Engineer Conrad Utaan, aiming to take over from Ambassador Umar Damagum has said the party needs a fresh start to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The PDP has been engulfed in crisis since the conduct of the last Presidential primary which produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the party.

The lingering crisis led to the defeat of the party by the APC, eventual suspension of Dr Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the party and elevation of Umar Damagum as Acting National Chairman.

In an interactive session with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, Utaan stated that it was unfair for Damagum to hold on the Deputy National Chairman, North and acting Chairman of the party at the same time.

Utaan who said he did not begrudge Damagum for holding the position as acting Chairman because it is constitutional, however said it is unfair for him to occupy two positions while the North Central has none.

He also warned the PDP to put their house in order to prevent the ruling APC from winning the 2027 election.

Utaan said though the present administration is not running on a popular mandate, the"confusion in the PDP is worrisome and if care is not taken, "APC, as much as we hate to take it", may just stroll into another term.

"If the PDP continues this way, that is the reason why we are in this to salvage the situation."

Utaan said he has met with the Zonal Executive Committee of the North Central and the reception shows he is favored above others seeking the position.

The Benue born politician who promised to meet all the critical stakeholders of the party and bring them on board, said if elected, he would be the youngest chairman of any major political party in Nigeria at 47, and the PDP has a rare opportunity of harnessing the biggest voting demography in the country - the youths.

"Those between the ages of 18, 45, 50 constitute more than 72% of the voting population of Nigeria. A young Chairman with the energy, with the drive to organize road shows and symposia and going to campuses and drag young people into the party, should be a huge asset for the party, perhaps bring new thinking with fresh energy," he said.