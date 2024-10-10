Nigeria: NAFDAC Destroys N10bn Fake, Expired Drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake, expired and substandard drugs worth over N10 billion.

Director General of the agency, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this on Wednesday in Gombe.

She said the products were confiscated by NAFDAC officials from manufacturers, importers and distributors in the six states of the Northeast geo-political zone.

Represented by the North-East Zonal Coordinator of the agency, Mr Kenneth Azikwe, the NAFDAC said the products destroyed included substandard, fake and falsely labelled medicines, unwholesome food products, cosmetics, among others.

She said the exercise was a testament to the agency's commitment to rid markets of substandard, falsified, and unwholesome products that pose serious risks to public health.

"The products we are about to destroy, including food, drugs, and other regulated items worth N10 billion, were seized through the diligent efforts of our regulatory and enforcement officers in the zone, who work tirelessly to intercept and confiscate these dangerous items.

"These products, if allowed to circulate, could have caused untold harm to countless individuals. By removing them from circulation, we are taking a decisive stand against those who seek to profit at the expense of public safety," Prof. Adeyeye said.

The director general reiterated that the agency would ensure that only quality and safe food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, and packaged water are consumed and sold in Nigeria.

She added that NAFDAC would not relent in its efforts to protect the health of Nigerians, through enhanced surveillance activities, and by ensuring that violators are brought to justice.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr James Agada, said the agency was aking a decisive stand against dealers of drugs prioritising profits over public safety.

He stated that the destruction exercise was a key component of NAFDAC's market control strategies to ensure only quality products reach markets.

Agada assured that the agency would continue to strengthen regulatory frameworks, enhance surveillance, and bring violators to justice.