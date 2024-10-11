Africa: AfDB Appoints Nnenna Nwabufo As VP for Regional Development

11 October 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has named Nnenna Lily Nwabufo as Vice President for Regional Development, Integration, and Business Delivery, effective from October 4.

Ms Nwabufo, a Nigerian with over 33 years of experience in financial management, budget planning, and regional operations, has held several senior roles at the bank since joining in 1991.

Her career includes serving as Acting Vice President for Corporate Services in 2015 and, more recently, Director General for East Africa, where she oversaw operations across 13 countries.

In her new role, Nwabufo will focus on advancing the AfDB's regional objectives and ensuring operational efficiency.

"I look forward to working closely with the president, the Boards of Directors, and our staff to drive sustainable and inclusive growth across Africa," she said.

AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina praised Nwabufo's appointment, citing her deep knowledge of the bank and leadership experience.

"Nnenna brings a wealth of senior management expertise across finance, human resources, and corporate services.

I am confident her leadership will enhance the bank's operations and deepen policy dialogues across the continent," Adesina said.

Nwabufo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, and an MBA from Henley Management College, UK.

