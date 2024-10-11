Africa CDC Strengthens Laboratory Capacity for Mpox and Other Outbreaks in Burundi

Africa CDC continues to support Mpox response in Africa through the strengthening of diagnostic capacity, surveillance, case detection and management, contact tracing, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) among other efforts. In strengthening laboratory diagnostic capacity for mpox and other pathogens, the Africa CDC supported the Institut National de Santé Publique (INSP) with sample management and referral, biosafety and biosecurity trainings, and enhancing molecular testing and sequencing capacities.

From September 30 to October 4, 2024, the Africa CDC, in partnership with the INSP in Bujumbura, Burundi, conducted training sessions on sample management and referral, and biosafety and biosecurity. A total of 17 participants from 17provinces and 15 participants from 14 provinces participated in the sample management and referral and biosafety and biosecurity training.

Africa CDC is working with African Union Member States and partners to build multi-disease detection and sequencing capacity for early detection and better characterization of Africa's priority diseases. "Our support to Burundi is in line with this continental initiative of strengthening laboratory systems for early warning surveillance, detection of outbreaks and mounting effective responses," said Dr. Yenew Kebede Tebeje, Acting Director, Centre of Laboratory Diagnostics and Systems, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The training covered practical procedures on the safe collection, handling, transporting, and storage of biological samples and guidelines on how to effectively refer samples to appropriate laboratories for testing and diagnosis. Critical biosafety and biosecurity measures were also highlighted to protect healthcare workers and the community from potential exposure to infectious agents such as mpox. Participants were also trained on biosecurity practices to prevent unauthorized access to samples and laboratory facilities.

The training was hands-on and provided participants with the skills necessary for the safe collection, packaging, handling, and transportation of infectious substances. This is critical for maintaining the quality and integrity of mpoxsamples for testing and characterization. Participants were trained on biorisk management, risk assessment, bioethics, occupational health, prevention of laboratory-associated infections, IPC, and biological waste management for mpox and other infectious diseases. One of the core capacities of IHR (2005) obligates Member States to establish mechanisms for providing reliable and timely laboratory identification and characterization of infectious agents, including shipment of specimens to appropriate laboratories. The training and additional support by Africa CDC are instrumental in fulfilling the objectives of the IHR, particularly in the areas of detection, assessment, response, notification, and monitoring of health events.

While opening the training, Professor Joseph Nyandwi, Director General for INSP, said the lessons in sample management and biosafety and biosecurity are priority areas for INSP to manage sample integrity and quality of testing for mpox and to minimize the risk of mpox transmission from mishandling of infectious materials. "Managing dangerous pathogens and biological materials demands a high degree of caution, professionalism, and technical skills, especiallywhen it comes to transporting such materials within the country," he added.

Professor Nyandwi stressed that these training sessions are more than just events; they represent a significant movetowards cultivating a culture of safe handling and transportation of biological agents.

The trained participants are expected to apply their knowledge in practical settings, improving sample management and referral processes while ensuring biosafety and biosecurity practices. These outcomes are crucial for an effective response to mpox outbreaks and generally contribute to strengthening sample referral and biosafety and biosecurity measures in Burundi.

Africa CDC has also strengthened Burundi's response to the ongoing mpox outbreak by donating critical equipment and materials. The donation includes an Illumina MiniSeq sequencing system and reagents, a high-performance computer server, mpox qPCR testing kits, and other essential consumables. In addition, the INSP team has been trained on molecular testing, sequencing, and interpretation of results. "These resources provided, and skills built, will enhance the country's molecular testing and sequencing capabilities, enabling accurate and timely detection and characterization of mpox cases and boosting the national testing and pathogen detection capacity," said Dr. Yenew Kebede.