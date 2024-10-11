Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia Pledge Unity in Asmara Summit, Aiming to Counter Regional Tensions

Asmara, Eritrea — In a significant diplomatic move, the leaders of Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia concluded a tripartite summit in Asmara, Eritrea, affirming their commitment to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity across the Horn of Africa.

The summit, held amidst rising regional tensions, was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The leaders issued a statement emphasizing "unequivocal respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the countries of the region." This declaration comes in light of recent geopolitical shifts, particularly involving Ethiopia's controversial deal with Somaliland for sea access, which has been a point of contention and a perceived threat to Somalia's sovereignty.

During the summit, discussions were also centered on deepening cooperation to confront terrorism, enhance security, and coordinate efforts for regional stability. This includes bolstering the capabilities of Somalia's state institutions and its national army to protect against internal and external challenges, as noted in various posts on X, the social media platform.

Egypt's involvement, particularly with military support to Somalia, has been interpreted by some observers as a strategic move to counterbalance Ethiopia's regional ambitions, especially concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and now the maritime access through Somaliland.

Eritrea, historically at odds with Ethiopia, sees this alliance as a means to navigate the complex regional dynamics, particularly in light of Ethiopia's shifting strategies regarding sea access and the Tigray conflict.

The alliance has sparked varied reactions across the region, with some viewing it as a necessary counter to Ethiopia's expanding influence, while others, like Ethiopian commentators on X, have expressed concern over what they see as an escalation of tensions rather than a path to dialogue and de-escalation.

This summit in Asmara underscores the intricate web of alliances and rivalries in the Horn of Africa, where historical grievances, natural resources like the Nile, and strategic maritime interests converge.

The outcomes of these diplomatic maneuvers will likely influence not just regional stability but also international relations involving key maritime and trade routes.