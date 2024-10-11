Eritrea: Joint Statement Between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Eritrea

Upon the kind invitation extended by His Excellency President Isaias Afwerki, President of the State of Eritrea, to His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the two Presidents met today, October 10, 2024, in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, and held intensive consultations on bilateral relations, vital regional and international issues, and explored available opportunities to develop relations to serve the aspirations of the two peoples.

They agreed on the following:

1. Emphasized the need to adhere to the following basic principles and pillars of international law as the indispensable basis for regional stability and cooperation:

o Absolute respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the countries of the region;

o Rejection of interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the region under any pretext or justification;

o Coordination of joint efforts to achieve regional stability;

o Work to create a favorable climate for joint and sustainable development.

2. Strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples towards development and prosperity.

3. Deepen and intensify political consultations between the two countries on various regional and international issues and geopolitical developments of common interest, by launching a Political Consultation Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers that meets periodically, with the aim of enhancing cooperation and coordination in all fields of common interests.