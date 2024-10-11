Liberia: Presidential Press Secretary Defends Boakai's Frequent Travels

Amidst concerns about President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's extravagant globe-trotting without addressing the pressing needs of Liberians, Presidential Press Secretary Ms. Kula Fofana defends President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's back-to-back travels.

The Liberian Leader was recently in the United States of America (USA) for the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and is again expected to route to Europe (Italy) for another International engagement amidst public outcry.

President Boakai has been hugely criticized for worsening economic constraints affecting citizens amid rampant corruption engulfing his government. He seems to have ignored these issues.

But addressing the press - shortly after the start of a three-day crucial cabinet meeting on Wednesday held at the Ellen-Johnson- Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Presidential Press Secretary Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana said the President is selling Liberia to the outside world.

"I know most of you in the Media, interest has been keen in the President's travel, but as you know, the President, when he begins President, generally inherits a Country whose international image has been damaged, and he is trying to restore those images," she defends.

According to her, Mr. Boakai, as the new President, must introduce his planned agenda to the world.

As you all know in history, back in those days, we used to hear that the University of Liberia and JFK, among others, were the best, but now it is different. Our country has lost its reputation, she notes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She slams the previous administration for damaging Liberia's respectability to the international community, which she says has gone down the drain.

Madam Fofana recalls that Liberia had a good reputation back then, but the country lost its international image.

"People used to troop in here for survival; they used to classify us as a safe haven, but this doesn't happen anymore. Our country's image has been damaged, and past governments have put this country down the drain; we have lost our respectability."

She reiterates that the purpose of the President's frequent travels outside Liberia is to rebuild its damaged image.

"The goal of the President in these visits is to rebrand that image, and to put Liberia back on the map", she argues.

According to her, the President's travels are also meant to attract investments, reduce the burden of employment on the government, and encourage private sector investment to create more jobs for Liberians.

Meanwhile, since his ascendency to office, President Boakai has traveled to America, China, Accra, Indonesia, Canada, the Ivory Coast, South Korea, India, Jordan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Guinea-Bissau, among other places.

In a related development, Madam Fofana says the purpose of Wednesday's cabinet meeting was to identify challenges and progress made as key to transformation.

During the Cabinet meeting, President Boakai urged members of his cabinet to double efforts in their respective ministries and agencies to serve the people of Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne