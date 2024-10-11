Liberia: Boakai Defends International Travels

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has strongly defended his many international travels saying that these trips are very important for the growth and development of the country.

Addressing mounting criticisms about his frequent international travels, which some detractors claimed are costly and yield little benefit for the nation, the Liberian leader in a special cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, emphasized the significance of these trips for Liberia's development.

"The trips I'm making are very important," he stated. "You may not see them now, but eventually those commitments that were made to us, we are going to follow up on them."

President Boakai 's remarks come in response to a local daily in Monrovia which recently branded him as the "Travelling President." The paper alleges that in the first nine months of his administration, President Boakai has spent a total of 54 days abroad.

But addressing concerns from his critics, President Boakai asserted that he is proactive in seeking assistance for Liberia rather than waiting for aid to arrive noting, "We need help from everywhere. We can't sit and tell who is coming to us, so we got to move."

While acknowledging the high costs associated with international travel, the president maintained that such expenses are necessary part of pursuing development. He pointed out, "We got to be very mindful about those trips we are making because they are very expensive. But like the saying goes, 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.' We believe that most of these moves are in place; the only thing is for us to follow up."

The Liberia leader reaffirmed his commitment to leading the country in a positive direction, aiming to prove his critics wrong. "My job as chief executive is to move the country in the right direction and ensure that the critics are wrong," he added.

At the same time, President Boakai has cautioned all three branches of government to be respectful of the law. He says if any government official wants to be respected, said official must respect the laws of the country. "Even the Legislature, we need to have a meeting to respect the law. If you want to be respected, you must respect the law."

Boakai added that the Code of Conduct must not only affect the executive, but the entire government. "I thought the Code of Conduct was for only the executive, but it's inclusive of the three branches. I couldn't believe that the Code of Conduct is only for the executive," he emphasized.

President used the occasion to urge all ministers and directors who are working as leaders of the ruling Unity Party to resign from either of the positions. "If you are working in the government and having a position in the party at the same time, you must resign one of your positions to respect the law."

The Liberian leader called on all officials of government and other stakeholders to be whistle-blowers adding that the government must be in the know of happenings. "From now on, even for a minister car, we should be told the amount it costs.