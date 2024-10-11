Nigeria: Shettima to Deliver Keynote Address At Africa Climate Forum

Abuja — Vice-President Kashim Shettima will deliver a keynote address at the forthcoming second Africa Climate Forum (ACF) 2024, underscoring Nigeria's commitment to leading climate action and sustainable development.

The event is slated for October 14 and 15, 2024, in Abuja.

According to the organisers, Global Centre for Law, Business and Economy (GCLBE), the event with the theme 'Africa's Climate Future: Pathways from Dependence to Leadership,' ACF 2024 will serve as a platform for high-level dialogue, knowledge exchange and collaborative action towards sustainable development and climate resilience in Africa.

The forum will focus on a range of pressing topics, including energy access and growth, climate finance, technological development, green manufacturing, sustainable agriculture, responsible mining practices and gender inclusion in climate solutions.

The objectives of the ACF 2024 include facilitating knowledge exchange, highlighting successes and shaping policy.

"The second edition of the forum, coming after the overwhelming success of the inaugural forum last year, promises to be a landmark event, bringing together key stakeholders from across the continent and beyond to discuss and address critical issues related to Africa's climate future," the organisers said in a statement.

The Director General of GCLBE, Prof. George Nwangwu, said: "The Africa Climate Forum 2024 comes at a crucial time when the continent must seize the opportunity to lead in sustainable development. We are excited to gather diverse stakeholders to address our shared climate challenges and drive actionable solutions that will benefit not just Africa, but the world."

Also, the Coordinator of ACF, Dr. Benjamin Mukoro, said: "ACF 2024 will build on the successes of the first forum, creating a space for innovative ideas, robust discussions and impactful partnerships. With the participation of key figures, we are confident that this event will catalyze significant progress in our collective climate goals."

Highlights of ACF 2024 include keynote addresses from renowned leaders and experts in climate policy, sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Thematic sessions will also feature in-depth discussions on key themes such as renewable energy integration, climate finance mechanisms, sustainable agricultural practices and responsible mining.

There will also be interactive engaging workshops, engaging workshops and breakout sessions designed to foster innovation, collaboration and actionable solutions.

Exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technologies, projects and initiatives that are driving sustainable change across the continent will equally be part of the ACF 2024.