Nigerian Health Workers Threaten Strike, Give 15-Day Ultimatum

The ultimatum, according to the unions, will last between 10-25 October after which a 7-day warning strike will be declared should the government fail to address their demands.

Health workers under the umbrella bodies of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals have given the Nigerian government a 15-day ultimatum to address their members' unresolved welfare concerns.

The bodies warned that failure to do so would result in the resumption of its suspended strike.

In a memo addressed to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, dated 9 October, the unions said the poor welfare of workers has continued to linger despite the multiple correspondence to authorities over the past months.

The memo was signed by the National Chairman of JOHESU, Kabiru Minjibir, and its National Secretary, Martin Egbanubi.

Backstory

Last year, JOHESU embarked on an indefinite strike which was suspended after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

JOHESU National Vice President, Obinna Ogbonna, had said the 12-day-old strike was suspended due to the progress made during the engagement with the president.

However, in the recent memo titled, "Notice of 15 days ultimatum and resumption of suspended strike action," the umbrella bodies said, "the welfare burning and outstanding issues that are still lingering."

The ultimatum, according to the unions, will last between 10 - 25 October after which a 7-day warning strike will be declared should the government fail to address their demands.

"If the Federal government fails to meet our demands, JOHESU has no other option than to embark on an indefinite strike action," the union added.

JOHESU is made up of registered trade unions in the health sector which are: Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutions and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

Demands

In the memo obtained by our correspondent on Thursday, JOHESU and its counterpart union highlighted a number of issues affecting the welfare and productivity of health workers.

JOHESU is demanding the immediate payment of outstanding salaries to staff of regulatory agencies over the past nine months.

The unions said the non-payment of regulatory health workers is a clear case of unfair labour practice.

It described the situation as a violation of relevant provisions of "Extant Labour Laws and International Labour Standards (ILO - Protection of Wages Convention, 95 of 1949) which prescribed payment of wage/salary as and when due to workers."

The unions also demanded the immediate restoration of funding to the Environmental Health Regulatory Council and the reconstitution of the boards and governing councils of federal health institutions.

Both unions have also requested that the process to upwardly review the retirement age of health workers through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) should be fast-tracked.

The umbrella bodies asked that the Nigerian government take cognisance of the impact of the brain drain syndrome on health institutions across the country and review the retirement age from age 60 to 65 for health workers and 70 years for consultants.

They demand the "Immediate suspension of planned establishment and activities of National Health Facility Regulatory Agency (NHFRA) as being promoted by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare."

They also requested the "Withdrawal of the unlawful Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare."

"JOHESU demands the full implementation of approved entry point, call duty and other allowances for holders of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D," the memo reads in part

According to the unions, the government needs to also commence immediate payment of COVID-19 inducement hazard allowances to omitted health workers.

Ongoing strike

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This development is coming only a few days after two unions under the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), began an indefinite strike after the 14-day ultimatum issued had elapsed.

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress of NAFDAC, and the Medical and Health Workers Association also raised issues relating to the welfare of workers.

SSASCGOC, in its statement, also expressed frustration over the ongoing inaction of the NAFDAC management, labelling it as "insufferable," and emphasized that the strike would persist until all demands are met.

Both unions are demanding the payment of 2022 outstanding salary arrears for employees and the disbursement of all outstanding burial expenses, life insurance payments, and repatriation allowances.

But the management of NAFDAC has, however, dismissed some of these concerns, noting that it is not in control of the number of workers to promote.