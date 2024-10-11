Nigeria: Adebayo Decries Pains Inflicted On Nigerians By Tinubu's Administration

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has decried the pains inflicted on Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of President Bola Tinubu.

He described the administration as nothing more than a badly run fuel station where everyone jostles to be a price gouger rather than a government as stipulated in chapter two of the 1999 constitution to grow the economy.

Writing on his official X handle, @Pres_Adebayo, he said: "The administration of @officialABAT is nothing more than a badly run fuelling station in which virtually everyone is jostling to be a price gouger rather than a government as stipulated in Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to grow the economy."

He also lambasted the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for breaching the oath of office, saying: "Failure of @OfficialAPCNg and @OfficialPDPNig to observe the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy is a breach of the oath of office and an albatross."

He wondered why Nigerians should languish in penury and the economy allowed to collapse when the solution is not far-fetched.

He said: "How can the people languish in penury and the economy collapse into doldrums when we have the solutions firmly in our hands?

"Macroeconomics is neither witchcraft nor rocketry. All that is required is data fed development planning anchored on rational choices in line with broad principles and set targets that lower costs of factors of production and increases capacity for productivity and naira as a store-of-value currency and a fiscal policy and monetary management that orientate allocative efficiencies to reward delayed gratification by way of multidimensional investments.

"It means full employment of labour and other factors is sacrosanct. We cannot leave our people behind and hope to achieve prosperity. Enough word for the wise."