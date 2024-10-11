Nigerian Journalist Feared Dead, Others Abducted Ahead of Afcon Qualifier

10 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

According to respected football journalist and former Super Eagles Media Officer, Colin Udoh, who broke the news on his X page, the slain journalist was a former SuperSport colleague and part of the production crew for the match.

A Nigerian journalist has reportedly been killed, and several others abducted while travelling to cover the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria's Super Eagles and Libya's Mediterranean Knights.

According to respected football journalist and former Super Eagles Media Officer, Colin Udoh, who broke the news on his X page, the slain journalist was a former SuperSport colleague and part of the production crew for the match.

The crew was kidnapped on Wednesday while en route to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where the match is scheduled to take place.

Mr Udoh revealed that the team had taken a shortcut through a notorious hotspot to save fuel, unfortunately falling prey to kidnappers. Some crew members have been freed, but at least two remain unaccounted for.

Police rescue team

In another report by the Punch Newspaper, six sports journalists were rescued by police in Anambra State after being kidnapped by suspected hoodlums.

The journalists, travelling from Lagos to Uyo, were abducted on Wednesday along the Isseke-Orlu Road in Ihiala Local Government Area, according to the Punch report.

Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the rescue, stating that joint security forces freed six journalists, with efforts ongoing to locate and rescue the seventh crew member.

"The joint security forces have rescued six members of the media crew who were abducted while travelling from Lagos to Uyo," Ikenga said. "Operations are still ongoing to rescue the last journalist and bring the perpetrators to justice."

The incidents highlight the risks faced by journalists covering sporting events in Nigeria and the need for improved security measures.

The Nigeria Football Federation and Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN are yet to comment on the incidents.

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Libya is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo, with the Super Eagles seeking to secure a crucial victory.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.