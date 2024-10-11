Liberia's Finest Set for Visa for Music Festival 2024 in Morocco

-- With the lineup produced by BE100Africa, "we know it will be an unforgettable experience, full of energy and cultural pride," says VFM Liberia Ambassador Louise Siaway.

Liberia's music scene is gearing up for an international showcase, and it's bound to be one for the history books. In November 2024, six of Liberia's finest artists will take center stage at the prestigious Visa For Music festival in Morocco, bringing with them the soulful sounds, electrifying beats, and cultural richness that define the nation's music landscape. The lineup, produced by renowned media powerhouse BE100Africa, is a reflection of the depth and diversity of Liberian talent, ready to take on the global stage.

Leading the charge are Odamzii, Tialae, JD Donzo, Kendoelen Kebbeh Kennedy, Mr. Church, and Star HaiTi--each representing a unique facet of Liberia's dynamic music scene. From Afrobeat to Hipco, neo-soul to gospel rap, the artists will offer audiences a glimpse into the heart of Liberia's musical spirit.

The lineup

Odamzii, with his signature Afrobeat and R&B fusion, has captivated listeners with his emotionally charged performances, gaining a strong fan base at home and abroad. His stage presence and soulful vocals are sure to be a highlight.

Tialae, a returning powerhouse, has been making waves with her Afro-pop sound. Blending modern pop with Liberian influences, she's one of the standout female artists in the country, and her performance is highly anticipated.

Hipco fans can't wait for JD Donzo's performance. Known for his sharp lyrics and socially conscious messages, JD Donzo's fame skyrocketed with his hit "Who U Think U Are?" His thought-provoking rhymes have made him a global voice for Liberia.

Kendoelen Kebbeh Kennedy will bring a soulful element to the festival. Her Afro-soul and neo-soul style, exemplified by songs like "Mommy Yo" and "Merry Go Round," resonates deeply with audiences. She's an emerging star who's capturing the hearts of many.

Representing a blend of gospel and secular themes is Mr. Church, a Liberian-Nigerian rapper known for hits like "Rest In Pieces." His lyrical mastery and ability to address societal issues have made him a unique voice in the Liberian music scene.

Finally, Star HaiTi rounds out the lineup with his genre-crossing artistry. Both a musician and actor, his EP Mindset of African showcases his Afro-centric sound and storytelling, making him a standout among Liberia's next generation of artists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Bridge to the global stage

"This year's Visa For Music LIB will not only elevate Liberia's best artists but also create a bridge for these musicians to connect with the international music scene," said Madam Louise W. M. Siaway, Visa For Music Ambassador for Liberia. "With BE100Africa producing the event, we know it will be an unforgettable experience, full of energy and cultural pride. Da Liberia Time oooo..."

The collaboration with BE100Africa, a leading name in African entertainment founded by Frank Norman, underscores the company's commitment to promoting Liberian music and talent on a global platform. Known for its innovative productions and ability to spotlight African talent, BE100Africa is set to make Visa For Music LIB 2024 a game-changing event for Liberia's music industry.

As the countdown begins to the festival in November, anticipation is building--not just for the performances but for what this event means for Liberia's place in the global music scene.