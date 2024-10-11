Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Reaffirms Commitment to End Illegal Mining

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken some actions in response to Organised Labour's call for an immediate halt to illegal mining ("galamsey") in and around water bodies and forest reserves.

President Akufo-Addo, through the relevant sector ministers, on Tuesday, 8th October 2024, invited the leadership of Organised Labour to a meeting at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

Following the meeting, the President has, in a letter dated 9th October 2024, addressed to the leadership of Organised Labour, outlined the following measures to address their concerns:

1. Deployment of Additional Military Personnel: The President has directed the Minister for Defence to deploy additional military forces to intensify the ongoing "Operation Halt", which aims to curb illegal mining activities.

The operation will be bolstered by the deployment of naval boats on polluted river bodies to ensure the immediate cessation of all mining activities, legal or illegal, in and around these water bodies.

2. Suspension of Mining in Forest Reserves: The President has instructed the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, along with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to suspend the enforcement of the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2462), with immediate effect.

3. Strengthened Prosecution of Illegal Mining Cases: Four (4) dedicated courts have already been established to enhance legal action against illegal mining activities.

The President has further directed the Attorney General to work with the Chief Justice to increase the number of courts handling cases related to illegal mining.

4. Call for a National Pact on Illegal Mining: The government has urged Organised Labour to encourage all presidential candidates and their political parties to sign a pact, committing themselves to the fight against illegal mining as part of their election pledges.

In light of these actions, the government respectfully requests that Organised Labour suspend its planned "strike action" on 10th October 2024 and collaborate with the government and other stakeholders to ensure the effective combat of the galamsey menace.

These measures were contained in a press release issued Wednesday by the Presidency.

President Akufo-Addo said he remains determined to end illegal mining and called on all citizens, political leaders, and stakeholders to unite in this critical national effort.