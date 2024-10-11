Ghana: 'Ghana's Future Rests in Your Hands' - Awasumanhene to Bawumia

10 October 2024
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Awasumanhene, Nana Bofobene IV, the paramount chief of the Dwenim Awasu traditional area in the Jaman South Constituency, has placed great confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that the future of Ghana rests in his hands.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Vice President, who is also the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 elections, the chief praised Dr. Bawumia's leadership and vision for the country.

The Awasumanhene emphasized that Bawumia's role as Vice President has demonstrated his capability to steer Ghana toward a prosperous future, particularly in the areas of digitalization, economic reform, and technological innovation.

He noted that Dr. Bawumia's forward-thinking policies could secure a better future for the next generation, urging Ghanaians to rally behind his candidacy.

Nana Bofobene IV also pointed out the challenges faced by the people of the Jaman South Constituency, including inadequate infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

He expressed his hope that Dr. Bawumia's leadership would bring much-needed development to the area and help improve the livelihoods of the people. The chief's message underscored the importance of leadership that prioritizes the welfare of all Ghanaians.

Nana Bofobene IV called on the people of the constituency to support Dr. Bawumia's bid for the presidency in the 2024 elections, believing that his leadership holds the key to unlocking Ghana's potential.

He wished the Vice President success in his campaign and expressed optimism that his presidency would lead to lasting positive change for the country.

"Even though you don't hail from here, we don't see you as such because your good deeds are following you. You are not an ordinary mate, but you have probed issues and seen the policies that you can make the country progress."

"The second independence of Ghana, we are taking t from you. The future of Ghana to be and to my people rest in your hands," he stated.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.