Ghana: 'Ghana's Future Rests in Your Hands' - Awasumanhene to Bawumia

Awasumanhene, Nana Bofobene IV, the paramount chief of the Dwenim Awasu traditional area in the Jaman South Constituency, has placed great confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that the future of Ghana rests in his hands.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Vice President, who is also the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 elections, the chief praised Dr. Bawumia's leadership and vision for the country.

The Awasumanhene emphasized that Bawumia's role as Vice President has demonstrated his capability to steer Ghana toward a prosperous future, particularly in the areas of digitalization, economic reform, and technological innovation.

He noted that Dr. Bawumia's forward-thinking policies could secure a better future for the next generation, urging Ghanaians to rally behind his candidacy.

Nana Bofobene IV also pointed out the challenges faced by the people of the Jaman South Constituency, including inadequate infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

He expressed his hope that Dr. Bawumia's leadership would bring much-needed development to the area and help improve the livelihoods of the people. The chief's message underscored the importance of leadership that prioritizes the welfare of all Ghanaians.

Nana Bofobene IV called on the people of the constituency to support Dr. Bawumia's bid for the presidency in the 2024 elections, believing that his leadership holds the key to unlocking Ghana's potential.

He wished the Vice President success in his campaign and expressed optimism that his presidency would lead to lasting positive change for the country.

"Even though you don't hail from here, we don't see you as such because your good deeds are following you. You are not an ordinary mate, but you have probed issues and seen the policies that you can make the country progress."

"The second independence of Ghana, we are taking t from you. The future of Ghana to be and to my people rest in your hands," he stated.