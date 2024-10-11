Nigeria: Borno Breaks Silence On Escape of 'Repentant' Insurgents

The Borno State Government on Thursday said it is "aware of the escape of some repentant insurgents" who recently surrendered themselves.

The government however debunked that they absconded with government arms, adding that preliminary investigation reveals that's not true.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, the government warned to avoid giving in to terrorists' propaganda that can demoralise troops and citizens.

He said any amplification of the situation may likely embolden the terrorists and undermine the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

Although a Premium Times report on Wednesday put the escapee figures as 13, Borno State Government admitted only 6.

According to Tar, the repentant insurgents escaped unarmed, adding that the government is committed to collaborating with the relevant agencies to track and arrest them.

He said they were part of a cohort of "over 20,000 militants that were recently documented, processed, profiled and categorised as "low risk" in terms of their mental state, vulnerability to violent extremism, propensity for psychotropic substance abuse and probability of relapse to violence".

Explaining further, the security expert said terrorists and other violent non-state actors have historically acquired weapons from various subterranean sources.

He said that is what they used in their propaganda videos.

"Therefore, seeing weapons in such videos does not imply they belong to the government", he clarified.

He said the 6 escapees are an insignificant number when compared to the over 20,000 repentant individuals successfully processed and domiciled in the exit programme".

He assured that all is being done to ensure peace in Borno State.

"We urge citizens and stakeholders to continue to support the government's efforts in that regard. We are committed to restoring peace and security across the state", he submitted.