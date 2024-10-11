press release

Dear Fellow citizens, Members of the Press, distinguished guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Ministry of Health through its health security wing, the Zambia National Public Health Institute, has confirmed the first case of Mpox in the country. A brief background of the case is as follows;

On 4th October, 2024, Mukando Health Post in Chitambo District attended to a Tanzanian national, a male adult aged 32 years, who presented to the health facility with complaints of muscle aches, fatigue and sore throat. These symptoms were followed by a rash that started on the face and spread to other parts of the body. The patient disclosed that his symptoms started on 2nd October, 2024.

Upon further investigation, it is reported that the individual had travelled from Tanzania to Nakonde border post on 2 September 2024. From Nakonde, he travelled to Mukambo Border where he stayed until 23 rd of September 2024. The patient’s report states that he returned to Central Province in October 2024. On the second of October he reported to Mukando Clinic in Chitambo where he was diagnosed chickenpox and suspected Mpox by an alert health worker. This shows that our primary healthcare workers have been well trained and are able to suspect a case of Mpox.

As a result of this suspicion for Mpox, the health workers collected blood samples which were sent to the Zambia National Public Health Reference Laboratory on 5th October, 2024. The individual in question was treated as an outpatient.

On 8th October, 2024, the Zambia National Public Health Reference Laboratory (ZNPHRL) reported that the samples had tested positive for Mpox. The patient was located in Chitambo District and is currently admitted at a Rural Health Centre along Tuta Road.

Members of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen;

Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus. The disease is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with sores on the body, contact with other body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as beddings, clothing or articles the infected person has held. Symptoms of Mpox include fever, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. This is usually followed by a rash that progresses through different stages from blisters to a dried-out crust. Often this rash first appears on the face, hands, and other parts of the body. The incubation period ranges from 5 to 21 days.

Mpox can result in severe illness, especially among vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and individuals with weak immune systems. The case fatality rate for Mpox can be as high as 3%, higher than that seen during the recent cholera outbreak. The virus is mostly spread through direct contact with bodily fluids, contact with the sores, or respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact. Recently, there has been a new variant of Mpox discovered which is spread through sexual contact. Infection with the sexually transmitted Mpox is even more deadly.

Countrymen and Women; Members of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen

The World Health Organisation declared the Mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on 14 th August 2024, under the International Health Regulations of 2005. This is the second declaration in the two years since the outbreak begun; the first declaration was done in 2022. This alone is testament to the need for decisive multi-country action in order to prevent further spread of the disease. With the growing number of Mpox cases being recorded in African countries, the Africa CDC has

also declared Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS). Notably, there has been an increase in cases in nations including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya, Uganda, and South Africa, as well as re-emerging outbreaks in countries such as the Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria.

Countrymen and Women; Members of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen

Given the patient’s extensive travel history and interactions at multiple points in Zambia, there is heightened risk of local transmission and potential cross-border spread. Following the confirmation of the test results, the Ministry of Health through the Zambia National Public Health Institute has heightened surveillance and is conducting contact tracing. We have intensified risk communication and community engagement in all the areas that the individual had passed through since he entered Zambia. Our surveillance and response teams across the country remain on high alert for any further cases of Mpox. We will be deploying our rapid response teams to support the teams at sub-national level. Furthermore, we will ensure that case management and Infection Prevention and Control supplies are distributed to all our high risk areas first and other provinces for preparedness.

Countrymen and Women; Members of the Press,

Although Zambia has recorded only one confirmed Mpox case that was imported, it is important to continue active case searches and monitoring possible local and cross-border transmission. In light of the confirmation of a case of Mpox in Zambia, it is imperative that we all do our part to ensure that we stay safe and protect our communities. Some key safety measures include the following:

1. Avoid close contact : Stay away from individuals showing symptoms of mpox, such as rash or sores. Avoid skin-to-skin contact, especially if you see unusual lesions.

2. Practice Good Hygiene : Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth, with unwashed hands, especially after being in contact with high-risk individuals or items.

3. Use Protection : If you are in close contact with someone who may be infected, use personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and gloves. Consider using barrier methods during sexual activity to reduce the risk of transmission.

4. Be aware and seek medical attention early : know the symptoms of Mpox which include fever, body aches, and rash. In addition, monitor yourself for symptoms if you suspect you have been exposed. If you develop symptoms, seek medical advice immediately.

5. Stay informed and educate others : Stay tuned to credible information sources such as your healthcare provider, the Ministry of Health and its partners. Share this information with friends and family to help protect your community.

Allow me to assure the public that our health workers and all public health facilities are equipped to handle suspected Mpox cases, with enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place.

The Ministry of Health continues to work closely with WHO and other international partners to align our response with global best practices, ensuring access to vaccines, treatments, and other necessary resources.

The Government of Zambia is committed to protecting the health of our people. Together, with vigilance, cooperation, and the measures we have outlined, we can minimize the impact of Mpox and keep our communities safe.

Dr. Elijah Julaki Muchima

MINISTRY OF HEALTH