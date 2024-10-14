Liberia: NPHIL Confirms Spread of Monkeypox Clade-Iia in Liberia - Three New Cases Detected

Monrovia — The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has confirmed the presence of the Monkeypox virus Clade-IIa in the country, based on results from molecular genetic sequencing. Alongside this, the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) reported the detection of three new cases of Mpox.

This recent discovery increases the total to eleven confirmed cases since the declaration of Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of Continental and International Concern by the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in mid-August. Since January 1st, Liberia has recorded seventeen cases, twelve of which have recovered, with no deaths and five active cases currently under medical observation.

The identification of the Monkeypox virus Clade-IIa was confirmed through genomic sequencing performed on samples sent to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC). These efforts were supported by NIH-PREVAIL-Liberia and the WHO-Liberia Country Office.

"Understanding the Monkeypox Clade-IIa circulating in Liberia is crucial for addressing vaccine usage, diagnostics, and tracking the virus transmission dynamics, whether from animals to humans or among people," said Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, Director General of NPHIL.

According to him, NPHIL is also managing concurrent outbreaks of Lassa fever, measles, and rubella. The National Incident Management System (IMS) is actively coordinating the national response efforts to these and the ongoing Mpox outbreak, as declared by the Africa-CDC and WHO.

NPHIL urged the public to remain vigilant: practice frequent hand washing, avoid contact with suspected cases and animals, engage in safe and protected sexual behavior, and report any suspected Mpox cases to health authorities immediately.