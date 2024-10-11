Liberia Telecommunications Authority, Starlink Sign Landmark Deal

-- Promises to bypass traditional infrastructure limitations that have left many parts of Liberia with limited or no internet access

In a move set to transform Liberia's digital landscape, the government, through the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), has signed a historic one-year licensing agreement with Starlink Liberia LLC, a subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

This landmark deal will bring satellite-based internet services to every corner of Liberia, enabling the country to achieve universal internet coverage for the first time in its history.

The provisional license will allow LTA to assess Starlink's services over the next year, setting quality standards and ensuring consumer protection as this cutting-edge technology is rolled out.

Starlink's satellite system promises to deliver high-speed internet directly to users, bypassing traditional infrastructure limitations that have left many areas of Liberia with inadequate or no internet access.

This effort aligns with the government's broader agenda, outlined in the National ICT Policy, which prioritizes expanding connectivity to all citizens, a core objective of President Joseph Boakai's administration.

Speaking on Thursday, October 10, at the signing ceremony, LTA's Acting Chairperson, Abdullah Kamara, highlighted the significance of this deal in advancing Liberia's digital future. He described it as a pivotal moment that will forever change how Liberians access the internet.

However, the signing ceremony also coincided with the ongoing Cybersecurity Conference and awareness in Monrovia, which is also supposed to come to an end today, Friday, October 11, 2024.

"For the first time in our country's history, we are making universal internet access a reality," Kamara declared. "This agreement will allow Starlink to deliver high-speed internet to every village, town, and community, no matter how remote. It is a proud moment for me to be part of this, to usher Liberia into uncharted but well-deserved territory."

Kamara emphasized that this initiative is not just about convenience--it's about rights and access. "For all telecom providers and regulators globally, one of the key indicators of success is access--ensuring that every citizen has the right to information and communication services. With Starlink's satellite internet, we will achieve this access, making high-speed internet available even in the most remote parts of Liberia," he explained.

Beyond expanding internet access, the agreement also addresses concerns about Liberia's existing internet infrastructure, particularly the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) fiber optic cable.

The existing ACE cable, which has suffered three outages in the past year, is the backbone of Liberia's current internet services. However, with Starlink now in play, the country will have a vital backup system, ensuring continuous connectivity even if the ACE cable fails again.

"This redundancy is crucial for ensuring reliable internet service across Liberia. With Starlink as a backup, we won't experience the same level of disruption when the ACE cable goes down. We are taking major strides in securing Liberia's digital future," Kamara said.

While Starlink is not providing mobile internet services, Kamara compared its function to that of a satellite television provider like DSTV. "This service is more like an Internet Service Provider (ISP), but with significantly improved latency due to Starlink's low-orbit satellites," Kamara explained. "What makes Starlink different is that the satellites are much closer to Earth, which means faster speeds and better performance for the end user."

Kamara added that the service will benefit key institutions across the country, from hospitals to schools and government offices. "This means that town halls, clinics, and schools all over Liberia will now have the opportunity to sign on to Starlink services," he said.

In addition to providing direct services, Kamara stressed the importance of local collaboration. He revealed that the LTA is pushing for Starlink to work with local internet providers to ensure that the economic benefits of this initiative are shared with Liberians.

"We have made it clear that we want Starlink to collaborate with local ISPs, so they can be part of this transformation," Kamara said. "This will create opportunities for local businesses and bring the service directly to homes, hospitals, clinics, and government offices."

Kamara also noted that the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and other government entities are excited about the enhanced capabilities Starlink will bring.

"I received a call from the Director-General of the LRA, and he's more excited about this than anyone," Kamara shared. "With Starlink, border posts and immigration services will have direct, reliable communication with their units across the country, improving efficiency and service delivery."

Addressing why Starlink was chosen over other potential providers, Kamara pointed out that internet coverage in Liberia is still only around 60 percent. The government's goal is to push that number as close to 100 percent as possible, and Starlink's satellite technology makes that goal achievable.

"We chose Starlink because they can take us from 60 percent to nearly 100 percent coverage," Kamara said. "This will connect every county, district, village, and farm across Liberia. No one will be left out of the digital revolution."

As for when Starlink's services will officially begin, Kamara revealed that while some unauthorized sellers are already offering Starlink services, the company will officially launch in Liberia in November.

"Some people are already offering Starlink services illegally, but we've addressed that," Kamara said. "The official service will be available starting in the first week of November. At that time, citizens can engage their ISPs to find out if they are authorized resellers."

Kamara concluded by reaffirming his confidence in Starlink's ability to transform Liberia's internet landscape: "This is a game-changer for our country. We are moving toward universal connectivity, and that will unlock countless opportunities for Liberians."