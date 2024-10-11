Eritrea: Presidents Isaias Afwerki and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

President Isaias Afwerki and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt held extensive discussions this afternoon, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the absolute respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all countries in the region. They rejected any interference in the internal affairs of these nations under any pretext or justification. Additionally, they agreed to coordinate joint efforts to achieve regional stability, create a favorable environment for sustainable cooperation, and strengthen bilateral ties across various fields to meet the development and prosperity aspirations of their peoples.

Furthermore, the two Presidents decided to deepen and intensify political consultations between their countries on a wide range of regional and international issues, as well as geopolitical developments of common interest. To this end, they agreed to establish a political consultation committee at the Foreign Ministers level, which will meet periodically to enhance cooperation and coordination in areas of shared interest.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed his gratitude to President Isaias Afwerki for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

Earlier today, at the invitation of President Isaias Afwerki, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, along with his delegation, arrived in Asmara for an official visit.

The delegation, which includes the Egyptian Minister of National Security, the Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, was warmly welcomed by President Isaias Afwerki at Asmara International Airport.