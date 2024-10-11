Eritrea: Joint Statement of the Tripartite Summit

Upon the kind invitation extended by His Excellency President Isaias Afwerki, President of the State of Eritrea, to His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and to His Excellency President Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the three Presidents met today, October 10, 2024, in the Eritrean capital, Asmara. During this meeting, the Presidents held extensive consultations on vital regional and international issues at a tripartite summit.

The Three Heads of State underlined the imperative of adhering to the basic principles and pillars of international law as the indispensable basis for regional stability and cooperation: especially unequivocal respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the countries of the region; confronting interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the region under any pretext or justification; coordinating joint efforts to achieve regional stability; and creating a conducive climate for joint and sustainable development.

Agreed to develop and deepen cooperation and coordination between the three countries in order to enhance the capabilities of the Somali state institutions to confront various internal and external challenges, and to enable the Somali National Federal Army to confront terrorism in all its forms, protect its land and sea borders, and maintain its territorial integrity.

In this context, the summit discussed in greater depth and reached a consensus on the following issues:

The crisis in Sudan and its regional repercussions.

The situation in Somalia in light of recent regional developments.

Security and cooperation issues between the Littoral States of the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the context of its utmost importance as a vital maritime route.

Modalities of diplomatic coordination and joint efforts between the three countries.

Welcomed the efforts made by the State of Eritrea and the Arab Republic of Egypt in supporting stability in brotherly State of Somalia and enhancing the capabilities of the Federal Government, and commended the offer of the Arab Republic of Egypt to contribute forces within the framework of peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.

Agreed to establish a Joint Tripartite Committee of the Foreign Ministers of Eritrea, Egypt, and Somalia for strategic cooperation in all fields.