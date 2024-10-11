Nigeria: Customs, Bayelsa in Zenith Bank / NBBF League Final 8 Winning Start

The Final 8 of the Zenith Bank/NBBF Women's Premier Basketball League started yesterday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos with Nigeria Customs Women Basketball team and Bayelsa Whales winning their opening game.

Former champions Customs defeated Dolphins, 74-61 points while it ended 60-42 points in the game between Bayelsa Whales and Titans in favour of the Whales.

Dolphins started the first quarter with a one point lead, leading the quarter 21-20 while Customs return in the second quarter, winning the game 15-8 to end the first half ahead.

The second half started like the first half with Dolphins winning the third quarter 17-14 but had to succumb to the fire power of Customs, who smashed off the game with 23-15 points in the final quarter as the game ended 74-61 points.

Last year Final 4 team, Bayelsa Whales also secured the victory as they outpointed Titans from the Savannah Conference as they hope to win their first title in history.

Games continue today (Friday) at the same venue as teams are fighting hard to dethrone the defending champion, MFM Women Basketball team of Lagos.